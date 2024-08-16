Coforge Wins MuleSoft Top Partner of the Year Award

Coforge has announced its recognition as the MuleSoft Top Partner of the Year (Europe). This award highlights the 12-year partnership between Coforge and MuleSoft, acknowledging their collaboration and mutual support in driving business success.

Advertisment

The MuleSoft Partner Awards recognize partners who demonstrate strong dedication, innovation, and a focus on customer success. Coforge’s long-standing relationship with MuleSoft and its commitment to delivering value to clients were key factors in securing this recognition.

“At the heart of everything we do is helping our clients achieve success. We invest a lot into MuleSoft through the development of strategically relevant solutions, accelerators, service offerings, and marketing. We also invest heavily in the relationship. The MuleSoft Partner of the Year Award is a validation of our commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences. We’re excited to keep pushing the boundaries!,” said John Speight, Executive Vice President and Customer Success Officer, at Coforge.

“The MuleSoft 2024 Partner of the Year awards recognize outstanding partners such as Coforge that are helping our joint customers drive productivity and growth,” said John Beauchamp, Executive Vice President, Americas, MuleSoft at Salesforce. “MuleSoft partners are integral to driving digital transformation and AI adoption, paving the way for better customer experiences.”

Advertisment

Coforge is a global digital services and solutions provider, focusing on select industries and leveraging emerging technologies to drive business impact for its clients. With a deep understanding of industry-specific processes and strategic partnerships with leading platforms, Coforge offers a distinct perspective on transforming businesses.

The company employs a product engineering approach, utilizing Cloud, Data, Integration, and Automation technologies to help clients evolve into intelligent, high-growth enterprises. Coforge’s proprietary platforms support critical business processes across its core verticals. It operates in over 21 countries.