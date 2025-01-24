Cognizant Partners CrowdStrike to Enhance Enterprise Cybersecurity

Cognizant and CrowdStrike have entered into a strategic partnership to advance enterprise security transformation. This collaboration leverages the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity services. Cognizant aims to help organizations streamline security operations, enhance threat mitigation capabilities, and consolidate fragmented legacy security products. By integrating Falcon Next-Gen SIEM and Falcon Cloud Security, the partnership focuses on reducing the complexity of managing cybersecurity programs while strengthening overall security posture.

Advertisment

Addressing Modern Cybersecurity Challenges

As organizations increasingly adopt diverse cloud services, including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Containers as a Service (CaaS), their IT landscapes become more complex. This expansion exposes them to a wider range of sophisticated cyber threats.

The growing cybersecurity skills gap and the increasing complexity of the threat landscape make it essential for organizations to adopt solutions that not only enhance security operations but also simplify and consolidate their cybersecurity environments.

Advertisment

Key Benefits of the Partnership



- Streamlined Security Operations: Simplifies threat detection, response, and mitigation processes.

- Consolidation of Legacy Products: Reduces reliance on multiple fragmented security solutions.

- Enhanced Cybersecurity Posture: Provides advanced threat protection with AI-driven insights.

- Cloud Security: Delivers robust protection across diverse cloud environments.

By combining Cognizant’s expertise in enterprise transformation with CrowdStrike’s innovative cybersecurity platform, this partnership seeks to empower organizations to navigate the evolving cyber threat landscape effectively and securely.

"Cognizant is committed to staying at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation,” said Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant. “As the enterprise digital landscape evolves, it is crucial to leverage AI for cybersecurity and cloud-native security technologies to help stay ahead of threats and ensure the resilience of our clients' infrastructure. Our partnership with CrowdStrike is another important step we are taking to continue providing our clients with some of the most advanced and effective market-leading security solutions available.”

Advertisment

Cognizant and CrowdStrike Address Rising Cloud Exploitation with Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions

Surge in Cloud Exploitation Cases

The past year has seen a dramatic 110% increase in cloud exploitation incidents, highlighting the growing speed and sophistication of cyberattacks. With breakout times now measured in minutes, organizations face mounting challenges in protecting their digital ecosystems from evolving threats.

Advertisment

Integrated Cybersecurity Framework

The collaboration between Cognizant and CrowdStrike brings together the capabilities of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform and Cognizant's Neuro Cybersecurity platform. This integration is further strengthened by offerings in threat and vulnerability management and cloud infrastructure security.

AI-Driven Cybersecurity Transformation

Advertisment

The partnership aims to help customers build a flexible operations framework tailored to address emerging technologies and evolving threats. By leveraging an AI-native platform, the approach eliminates the reliance on fragmented legacy tools, enabling organizations to achieve a more cohesive and efficient cybersecurity posture.

Through this collaboration, Cognizant and CrowdStrike provide businesses with the tools needed to proactively combat advanced cyber threats and protect their expanding cloud environments.

Advertisment

Read More:

India is Adopting AI Services Especially in IT Sector