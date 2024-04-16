Cohesity Enhances Cyber Resilience with IBM Investment

Cohesity has expanded its collaboration on cyber resilience with IBM, aiming to accelerate the development of crucial capabilities for enhanced data security and resilience across hybrid cloud environments. This partnership comes as Cohesity concludes its Series F financing, with IBM joining NVIDIA as a strategic investor.

Advertisment

The latest Cost of a Data Breach report, supported by IBM Security, reveals that the global average cost of a data breach in 2023 surged to $4.45 million, marking a 15% increase over the preceding three years. In response to this growing challenge, IBM has integrated Cohesity capabilities into its comprehensive cyber resilience platform, IBM Storage Defender. This integration enhances customers' capacity to recover from data breaches and cyber-attacks effectively.

“IBM is a partner in the enterprise cloud and IT infrastructure market. They bring decades of expertise to our relationship, in addition to their investment in our business to help fund incremental research and development to offer customers even stronger cyber resilience,” said Sanjay Poonen, CEO and President, of Cohesity. “We’re thrilled that IBM is working with us as we continue to help combined customers detect threats rapidly and maintain operations during an attack to avoid business interruptions.”

“Data breaches continue to be one of the biggest threats organizations face to advancing business outcomes,” said Ric Lewis, SVP, of Infrastructure at IBM. “We’re collaborating with Cohesity to bring clients innovative end-to-end software-defined solutions designed to increase their cyber resilience and help avoid business interruptions.”

Through the collaboration between Cohesity and IBM, Cohesity DataProtect has been integrated with IBM's Storage Defender Solution, enabling joint customers to effectively protect, monitor, manage, and recover their data. Cohesity DataProtect is a backup and recovery solution known for its security features.

Advertisment

It is specifically designed to defend data against advanced cyber threats and provides comprehensive policy-based protection for various data sources, including cloud-native, SaaS, and traditional systems. DataProtect consolidates multiple-point products into a single multi-cloud platform, which can be deployed on-premises or accessed as a service.

IBM Storage Defender utilizes AI and event monitoring across various storage platforms via a unified interface to safeguard organizations' data layers from threats such as ransomware, human error, and sabotage. Additionally, IBM Storage Defender is expected to incorporate cyber vault and clean room functionalities, featuring automated recovery capabilities to expedite the restoration of critical business data within hours or minutes, compared to the previous timeframe of days.

Please note that statements concerning IBM's or Cohesity's future plans and intentions are subject to change or withdrawal without prior notice and represent aspirations and objectives only.