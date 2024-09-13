Cohesity Expands Partnership with CrowdStrike to Enhance Cybersecurity

Cohesity has announced an expanded strategic partnership with CrowdStrike to enhance threat detection and response capabilities. The collaboration integrates Cohesity’s data protection solutions with CrowdStrike’s threat intelligence, creating a stronger defence against evolving cyber threats in backup and recovery systems.

Combating Advanced Cyber Threats

CrowdStrike’s 2024 Global Threat Report highlights a shift in cyber tactics, with adversaries increasingly using credential harvesting and vulnerability exploitation to bypass legacy defences. Through the integration of Cohesity Data Cloud with CrowdStrike Falcon Adversary Intelligence, the partnership offers a more comprehensive solution to address these sophisticated attacks.

Improved Threat Intelligence and Visibility

By combining Cohesity’s data protection technology with CrowdStrike’s intelligence feeds, which track over 250 adversaries and indicators of compromise (IOCs), customers can identify threats with greater accuracy in their backup data. This integration provides enhanced visibility into emerging cyber threats, enabling organizations to respond better and mitigate potential risks.

Forensic Capabilities for Incident Investigation

Cohesity’s solution offers customers specialized forensic capabilities through its clean room design. This feature allows organizations to analyze malware, investigate breaches, and assess attack vectors in a controlled environment, reducing the risk of contamination to their broader IT infrastructure.

The partnership between Cohesity and CrowdStrike aims to provide organizations with a more robust cybersecurity strategy, ensuring that backup data remains secure while offering advanced tools to investigate and respond to incidents.

"Elevating your organization’s threat detection and response is crucial in today’s threat environment, especially with AI at the disposal of cyber adversaries,” said Craig Martell, Chief Technology Officer, Cohesity. “Secondary data estates offer a perfect opportunity for minimizing attackers’ advantages and, together with CrowdStrike, our customers can enhance their threat hunting and response while also automating defences across their security stack.”

Cohesity Prioritizes Flexible Security Integration for Customers

Cohesity is committed to integrating leading security solutions, allowing customers to choose the options that best suit their needs without compromising functionality or increasing complexity. This approach enables organizations to maintain a tailored security posture that can adapt to evolving threats and shifts in the IT landscape.

"Our continued partnership with Cohesity and latest joint efforts reflect our shared commitment to cyber resilience,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer, CrowdStrike. “To stay ahead, enterprises benefit from streamlining threat intelligence and response efforts while harnessing their vast secondary data to gain security insights. This integration provides the technology and intelligence they need to reduce risk.”

