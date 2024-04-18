Commvault Acquisition of Appranix to Boost Cyber Resilience

Commvault, a cyber resilience and data protection provider for the hybrid cloud, has announced the acquisition of Appranix, a company operating in the cloud cyber resilience domain. The reason behind this acquisition is to enable enterprises to recover from outages or cyberattacks.

Statista reports that the average downtime following a ransomware attack is 24 days. Commvault aims to decrease this downtime by enabling rapid data recovery through automation and updated cleanroom offerings. However, rapid data recovery is one of the aspects of the solution.

Rebuilding critical cloud applications, the data they depend on, and the cloud infrastructure that supports them, requires a number of dependencies. These include networking, DNS configuration, application load balancing, security group access, and more. Appranix has reportedly acquired the capability to automate these processes, this might be reducing the rebuild time from days or weeks to hours or even minutes.

Sanjay Mirchandani, President & CEO of Commvault, expressed his views about taking resilience to a new level by combining Commvault capabilities with Appranix’s cloud-native rebuild capabilities.

“We are taking resilience to the next level by marrying Commvault’s extensive risk, readiness, and recovery capabilities with Appranix’s next-generation cloud-native rebuild capabilities,” said Sanjay Mirchandani, President & CEO, of Commvault.

Govind Rangasamy, Founder and CEO of Appranix, echoed that joining the Commvault family was a logical step for Appranix. He emphasized the shared vision of both companies.

“Joining the Commvault family is the next step for Appranix as we jointly change the market,” said Govind Rangasamy, Appranix Founder and CEO. “We share a common vision to go beyond traditional backups and disaster recovery. Our combined technologies will offer comprehensive, resilient capabilities for businesses.”

Archana Venkatraman, Research Director of Cloud Ops and Cloud Data Management at IDC, commented on the acquisition.

“Complete cyber resilience is an aspirational goal for most enterprise customers. This acquisition makes cyber resilience-at-speed a reality by extending automated rebuild capabilities to distributed and dynamic cloud applications,” said Archana Venkatraman, Research Director, Cloud Ops and Cloud Data Management, IDC.

The Appranix team is set to join Commvault in the near future, and the integration of Appranix’s technology into Commvault’s portfolio is expected to be completed by this summer. In the interim, customers can utilize Appranix for their cloud application discovery and rebuild needs, via the AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure marketplaces.