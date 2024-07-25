Commvault appoints Pranay Ahlawat as Chief Technology and AI Officer

Commvault has appointed Pranay Ahlawat as its first Chief Technology and AI Officer (CTAIO). Reporting to Rajiv Kottomtharayil, Chief Product Officer, Ahlawat will oversee Commvault’s product vision and development lifecycle, focusing on advancing cyber resilience and incorporating modern AI technologies.

Ahlawat has experience in AI, cloud and infrastructure software, business strategy, product development, and operations. Before joining Commvault, he held leadership roles at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he advised software and Software as a Service (SaaS) companies on cloud and infrastructure. He also led BCG's product innovation and engineering initiatives and contributed to the firm's insights on the impact of Generative AI on software development.

“Organizations today are facing unprecedented levels of cyber threats and attacks and require innovative solutions that can help them stay ahead of bad actors and get the most value out of their data,” said Ahlawat. “I’m thrilled to join Commvault and help build the next generation of cyber resilience solutions that address customers’ most critical security challenges.”

“Pranay brings a wealth of industry expertise on how AI is evolving and revolutionizing business operations,” said Kottomtharayil. “Commvault is excited to leverage his industry knowledge to transform our approach to AI, building advanced solutions that enhance our Data Management and Cyber Recovery Platform.”

