Commvault Expands India Presence with New Facility in Coimbatore

Commvault, a provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for hybrid cloud environments, has launched an advanced facility in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Complementing Commvault’s existing operations in Bangalore, this new centre will focus on research and development, supporting initiatives such as Cloud Rewind and Cleanroom Recovery.

Innovation Hub for Engineering and Technical Talent

The Coimbatore facility will serve as an innovation hub dedicated to advancing regulatory compliance, AI development, and other cutting-edge technologies. Its output is expected to support customers across various sectors, including banking, financial services, healthcare, public services, and manufacturing.

Integration of Appranix Expertise in Cloud-Native Resilience

This facility launch follows Commvault’s recent acquisition of Appranix, a leader in cloud-native rebuild resilience. The Appranix engineering team, now integrated into Commvault’s R&D, will use the Coimbatore hub to drive cloud-native application recovery and resilience developments. Through the expertise gained from Appranix, Commvault is enhancing solutions for enterprise cloud recovery, including Cloud Rewind on the Commvault Cloud platform.

Advancing Cyber Resilience for Cloud-First Organizations

The Cloud Rewind solution, leveraging Appranix’s capabilities in cloud-native distributed application recovery, aims to provide cloud-first organizations with enhanced cyber resilience strategies. This facility marks a step forward in Commvault’s commitment to innovation, supporting enterprises in strengthening their ability to recover swiftly from outages or cyber incidents.

Rajesh Nambiar, President Designate, Nasscom, remarked, “Commvault’s expansion into Coimbatore is a testament to India’s evolving tech landscape and the country’s role as a global innovation hub. Coimbatore’s growing reputation as a technology centre, coupled with the availability of top-tier talent, makes it an ideal location for such a cutting-edge facility. We are excited to see how Commvault will continue to innovate and contribute to the future of cyber resiliency, especially in India.”

Speaking about the new centre, Sarv Saravanan, Chief Customer Officer at Commvault, stated, "The Coimbatore facility marks a major step in expanding Commvault’s global R&D footprint. Our goal is to harness the city’s outstanding talent to drive high-end cloud engineering capabilities, empowering our customers to be resilient against escalating and rampant cyberattacks, and rapidly rebuild, reconstruct, and recover when the inevitable happens.”

Ramesh Kalanje, Vice President, of the Center of Excellence at Commvault, stated, “Culture and collaboration have been the cornerstone of Commvault's success, and with the launch of our new facility in Coimbatore, we will continue to enhance our commitment to empowering customers to operate in a state of continuous business.”

