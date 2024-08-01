Commvault Integrates Microsoft 365 Backup Storage for Recovery

Commvault has announced the integration of Microsoft 365 Backup Storage into its Cloud Backup and Recovery solution for Microsoft 365. This combined solution, known as Commvault Cloud with Premium Microsoft 365 Backup Storage, is built on the Microsoft Azure platform. It enables customers to deploy the solution to improve cyber resilience and streamline administration through a unified management interface.

The integrated offering supports the backup and recovery of Microsoft 365 data, including Exchange Online, Teams, OneDrive, and SharePoint. It provides options for extended retention, granular recovery, and self-restore, allowing organizations to tailor their data protection strategies to their specific needs while aiming for cost efficiency.

Tirthankar Chatterjee, Chief Technology Officer, Hyperscalers, Commvault, said, "We are building on our 27+ years of co-development and co-engineering with this integrated solution that helps customers achieve the highest level of cyber resilience and threat readiness, along with the ability to greatly improve recovery time to specific Microsoft 365 workloads. We're excited about the advantages and efficiencies the combined solution brings to our joint customers and partners."

"With this integration, Commvault has taken a major step in helping our joint customers keep their business running with fast operational recovery from cyberattacks. We look forward to continuing to work together with them to make customers' data more resilient," said Zach Rosenfield, Partner Director of PM, Collaborative Apps and Platforms, Microsoft.

