Commvault tops in Cloud-Native Data Protection

Commvault, a provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for hybrid cloud organizations, has been named a "Leader" and "Forward Mover" in the 2024 GigaOm Sonar Report for Cloud-Native Data Protection. Among 13 vendors, Commvault received the highest average rating based on scores across 10 key characteristics.

Advertisment

Recognition of Commvault's Cloud Platform

The GigaOm Sonar report evaluated vendors on execution, innovation, and roadmap. Commvault was noted for its cloud platform's strong performance in cloud-native data protection and hybrid cloud support. GigaOm highlighted the platform's extensive workload coverage, enterprise-level resilience, and integration of data protection, cyber recovery, and operational efficiency into a unified suite.

Impact of Recent Acquisition and Product Innovations

Advertisment

GigaOm also acknowledged Commvault’s acquisition of Appranix, which enhances its cyber recovery and resilience capabilities in the hyperscaler space. Additionally, the report recognized Commvault's product innovations, such as Cleanroom Recovery, which provides secure environments for cyber recovery testing and facilitates quick, secure recovery from cyber incidents. The ability to automate and prioritize recovery workflows further strengthens the platform's resilience and efficiency.

Along with Commvault’s AI-supported automation layer and its generative AI interactions, through its AI co-pilot Arlie, GigaOm states: “These comprehensive capabilities make Commvault ideal for enterprises with complex, hybrid IT environments seeking robust data protection and cyber resilience solutions.

GigaOm analyst Chester Conforte said, “True cyber resilience requires security and IT teams to work together across an infinitely variable number of workloads, applications, and infrastructure, which can be complex. Commvault Cloud Platform delivers the broadest and deepest set of capabilities to address data threats, attack tactics, continuous validation, forensic analysis, and recovery needs across legacy on-prem, shared storage, endpoint, VM, public, private, and SaaS clouds all in a unified and extensible platform.”

Advertisment

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by GigaOm as a Leader in cloud-native data protection,” said Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer, Commvault. “This acknowledgment truly reflects Commvault’s commitment to being the best vendor for cloud-native workloads. With cloud, your data protection strategy needs to go beyond restoring data and focus on reconstructing cloud applications – critical to being resilient following a cyberattack or outage. We will continue to strengthen our cloud-native capabilities while empowering our customers to advance and accelerate their cloud journeys.”

GigaOm notes the continued growth of Commvault’s partner ecosystem as a strength, with strategic partnerships that enhance its offerings and extend its reach, stating that Commvault “collaborates with leading technology providers to ensure seamless integration and interoperability across various platforms and environments.”

Advertisment

Read more:

Cloud Infrastructure Tops Cyber Risk for Indian Businesses: Tenable Study