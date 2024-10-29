COMPASS Celebrated Diwali Festival in Kolkata

The flagship event of Compass, the "Diwali Meet 2024," was celebrated in grand style on , at the Almond Banquet in Kolkata. This annual celebration brings together the families of Compass members, OEM representatives, ND partners and all associates to share in the joy of the festival of lights.

This year, over 800 attendees joined the festivities. The Diwali Meet has become a highly anticipated event, eagerly awaited by all, where everyone can unwind, connect, and celebrate together. Guests indulged in a variety of gourmet dishes and enjoyed the elegant ambiance of the venue, complemented by live music from a renowned band.

In addition to the musical entertainment, there were dedicated areas for children’s games, a photo booth to capture memorable moments, and a dress competition that added to the festive spirit. These activities ensured that there was something for everyone, making the evening truly special.

Attendees left with joyful memories and high spirits, and the event was a wonderful reminder of the unity and warmth that Diwali symbolizes within the Compass family.

COMPASS is a computers association of Eastern India, based in Kolkata. Now they have expanded beyond Eastern India to include North Estern resellers as well.

