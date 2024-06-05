COMPUTEX 2024 - MediaTek Integrates NVIDIA TAO with NeuroPilot

At COMPUTEX 2024, MediaTek announced the integration of NVIDIA TAO with MediaTek’s NeuroPilot SDK as part of its edge inference silicon roadmap. This collaboration will allow developers to bring edge AI, including generative AI capabilities, to various IoT applications powered by MediaTek’s silicon. This integration aims to enable companies of all sizes to leverage edge AI in IoT sectors such as smart retail, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and smart cities.

MediaTek supports over two billion connected devices annually. Its edge silicon portfolio is designed to optimize the performance and efficiency of edge AI applications. This portfolio includes chipsets for premium, mid-range, and entry-level devices, integrating MediaTek’s multimedia and connectivity technologies.

The NeuroPilot SDK integration with NVIDIA TAO will facilitate the development of Vision AI on MediaTek devices. NVIDIA TAO offers over 100 pre-trained models and simplifies the process of tuning AI models, reducing development time and complexity. This enables developers to bring products to market quickly, even without deep AI expertise.

“Integrating NVIDIA TAO with MediaTek NeuroPilot will further expand our vision of democratizing access to AI, helping drive a new wave of AI-powered devices and experiences,” said CK Wang, General Manager of the IoT business unit at MediaTek. “With these expanded resources and MediaTek’s Genio product line, it’s easier than ever for developers to design innovative Edge AI products that stand out from the competition.”

“Generative AI is turbocharging computer vision with higher accuracy for IoT and edge applications,” said Deepu Talla, Vice President of Robotics and Edge Computing at NVIDIA. “Combining the power of NVIDIA TAO and MediaTek NeuroPilot SDK brings the latest and greatest vision AI models to billions of IoT devices.”

MediaTek Incorporated is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices annually. The company develops systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile, home entertainment, connectivity, and IoT products. MediaTek has contributed to power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions, and multimedia products, including smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G devices, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD), and wearables.

