_ Comviva Announces AI Workbench for CSP Customer Growth Programs

Comviva launched a no-code AI Workbench for its MobiLytix Marketing Studio. MobiLytix AI enables businesses and marketers to independently initiate AI-based customer value management (CVM) initiatives in B2C and B2B areas.

DQC Bureau
Comviva announced the release of a no-code AI Workbench for its MobiLytix Marketing Studio. MobiLytix AI enables businesses and marketers to independently initiate AI-based customer value management (CVM) initiatives in B2C and B2B areas.

The platform includes a library of over 100 ready-to-use AI model frameworks designed for marketing and revenue growth programs, supporting CSPs in customer value management, sales, CRM, and OM/SM areas.

The platform supports key use cases such as churn prediction, next-best offers, AI-driven cross-sell/upsell, send-time optimization, customer profile enrichment, customer care, order fallout prediction, fulfillment lead time prediction, and sales forecasting. Available as a SaaS model on hyperscalers, MobiLytix AI allows quick access without extensive installation or configuration.

It includes APIs for connecting with industry-standard data platforms and integrates comprehensive security features for data storage on-premises or in the cloud. The platform also features a GenAI-driven chatbot for enhanced user experience and product assistance.

Commenting on the launch Amit Sanyal, Executive VP and COO, of MarTech Solutions at Comviva said, “With our new no-code AI workbench, we deliver ready-built solutions for faster time-to-market and increased returns from Customer Value Management (CVM) programs. MobiLytix AI empowers telecom operators with a customer-centric, self-managed data science interface for maximizing customer lifetime value for B2C and B2B businesses. The new shall be a game changer for the evolving needs of CSPs by significantly accelerating real-time customer campaign delivery.”

MobiLytix AI provides insights, automation, and data management, enabling ModelOps/AIOps. It now includes an inbuilt MLOps platform for AI/ML model deployment at the click of a button. Utilizing a user-centered self-service design, it delivers a multi-experience AI development workbench.

With the AI Workbench, data scientists and marketers can access a library of embedded attributes, models, and algorithms for B2C and B2B customer lifecycle processes, reducing the time required to develop and implement AI/ML models. It also offers data storytelling to compare customer responses with predicted behaviors. Comviva has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations.

