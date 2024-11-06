Comviva Recognized as GSMA Open Gateway Channel Partner

Comviva has been officially recognized as a GSMA Open Gateway Channel Partner. This recognition places Comviva alongside a select group of companies contributing to the development of Open Gateway standards for digital services.

Advertisment

The GSMA Open Gateway initiative is designed to promote the adoption of Network APIs. The initiative facilitates integration between mobile operators and third-party developers through the use of common northbound service APIs, supported by the CAMARA Project. This approach exposes mobile operators' network capabilities within a federated and interoperable framework.

Comviva's NGAGE CNPaaS Platform and CAMARA-Certified APIs

Comviva’s NGAGE CNPaaS platform supports 16 CAMARA-certified APIs across eight API families. These APIs cater to various use cases across multiple industries, helping to align with recent telco alliances. The initiative emphasizes the importance of exposing and selling Network APIs to ensure smooth network integration for enterprise adoption.

Advertisment

"We are honoured to be recognized as an official GSMA Open Gateway Channel Partner," said Deshbandhu Bansal, COO of RevTech Solutions at Comviva. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to our customers and driving innovation in the mobile industry. By working closely with the GSMA, we can ensure that our customers have access to the most advanced and reliable API technology available."



Henry Calvert, Head of Networks, GSMA, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Comviva as an official GSMA Open Gateway Channel Partner. Their expertise and commitment to open standards will contribute significantly to the growth and success of the initiative. We look forward to working together to drive innovation and create new opportunities for the industry.”

Comviva's Role in Supporting GSMA Open Gateway Initiative

Comviva's Position in the GSMA Open Gateway Initiative

Advertisment

As the GSMA Open Gateway initiative gains traction, Comviva is positioned to support customers in utilizing opportunities enabled by this emerging technology.

Assisting Customers with Service Development and Integration

By applying its experience and expertise, Comviva aims to assist customers in developing new services that align with the Open Gateway framework. This approach is intended to facilitate enhanced customer engagement and support growth objectives.

Advertisment

Focus on Revenue and Service Enhancement

Comviva’s involvement in the initiative focuses on enabling customers to explore potential revenue channels and improve service satisfaction through advanced network API integration.

Advertisment

Read More:

Partners are Integrating Security Solutions