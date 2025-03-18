Confiex Data Room Partners DocullyVDR for Secure Data Management

Confiex Data Room, a fully Indian-owned company with over a decade of expertise in secure data management, has announced a strategic partnership with DocullyVDR, a UAE-based provider of Virtual Data Room (VDR) solutions. This collaboration enables Confiex Data Room to offer an enterprise-grade, MEITY-approved data hosting solution within India, ensuring data sovereignty and regulatory compliance for critical transactions, including M&A, disinvestments, NCLT proceedings, and IPOs.

Confiex Data Room Collaborates DocullyVDR for Enterprise-Grade Security

Confiex Data Room has facilitated secure due diligence for numerous strategic deals across India. The platform is trusted by:

Investment banks

Startups and SMEs

Corporations and law firms

Government undertakings

With enterprise-class security, advanced activity tracking, and comprehensive audit trail capabilities, Confiex Data Room provides a secure environment for stakeholders involved in high-value transactions. The partnership with DocullyVDR further strengthens its position as a trusted provider of secure virtual data room solutions in India.

"In an era where data security and compliance are paramount, our partnership with DocullyVDR ensures that Indian enterprises and government institutions can conduct strategic deals with the highest levels of security and transparency. By leveraging MEITY-approved infrastructure, we guarantee that all sensitive data remains within India, providing businesses with full control over their information," said Harvinder Singh, Founder & CEO at Confiex Data Room.

Confiex Data Room Strengthens Compliance with Digital Personal Data Protection Framework

The partnership enhances Confiex Data Room’s compliance with the upcoming Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) framework, ensuring that data from Indian companies and government entities is stored and managed within India’s regulatory framework.

With this enhanced infrastructure, Confiex Data Room plans to expand its services to new sectors, addressing the growing demand for compliance-driven, secure data collaboration. As India strengthens its data governance and privacy regulations, Confiex Data Room remains focused on security, innovation, and supporting the country’s digital transformation.

