Confluent launches new reseller program

Confluent has introduced a new Confluent reseller program titled Sell With Confluent, designed to help system integrators accelerate sales and expand their presence in the data streaming platform market.

The initiative seeks to simplify traditional reseller processes by offering automated quotes, instant approvals and structured incentives. The objective is to reduce deal friction and enable partners to respond more quickly to growing demand for real-time data solutions.

Addressing reseller bottlenecks

According to Confluent, conventional reseller models often involve lengthy approvals, unclear incentive frameworks and extended deal cycles. These constraints can limit how quickly partners capture emerging opportunities in data streaming.

The Confluent reseller program aims to address these challenges through a more streamlined structure that supports high-velocity sales execution.

Kamal Brar, Senior Vice President, Partners and Technology Group at Confluent, stated that partners are witnessing consistent demand for data streaming platforms. He noted that the new program removes barriers such as slow approvals and complex pricing, allowing partners to focus on execution.

Three pillars of the Confluent reseller program

Sell With Confluent is structured around three core pillars:

1. Accelerated profitability and incentives

Confluent has revised its rewards framework to provide competitive compensation for partners who source and close deals. The model includes opportunities for double-digit discounts aligned with market standards.

2. High-velocity automation

The program introduces self-service quoting tools that generate instant quotes with automated discount applications. It also includes deal protection mechanisms that secure partner-sourced opportunities and safeguard pipeline investments.

3. Strategic marketing and co-investment

Through a Business Investment Fund, partners gain access to co-marketing funds for workshops, regional events and customer engagement initiatives. Pre-built regional playbooks are available to support local execution strategies.

Partner response and regional opportunity

Industry partners indicate that speed and clarity are central to scaling data streaming practices.

Anuj Kaushal, Senior Manager, Global Partnerships at Persistent Systems, said the program simplifies execution and enables faster response to customer modernisation needs.

Venkatesh R, Chief Revenue Officer at iValue Infosolutions, noted that enterprises across India, Southeast Asia and SAARC are navigating complex hybrid-cloud environments requiring real-time data capabilities. He said the automation and economic clarity within the program help accelerate deployment.

Sandeep Shirodkar, Regional Head for Asia Pacific and Japan, Partners and Technology Group at Confluent, highlighted APAC as a high-growth region for real-time data and AI adoption. He stated that the program aims to strengthen in-country expertise and build sustainable partner practices.

Integration with Partner Nexus

The Confluent reseller program operates within Partner Nexus, a platform that consolidates tools, program details and resources for more than 1,400 global partners.

By centralising resources and simplifying engagement processes, Partner Nexus is designed to enhance collaboration between Confluent and its ecosystem.

Expanding the data streaming channel ecosystem

The Confluent reseller program reflects broader shifts in the data infrastructure market. As real-time data becomes integral to enterprise operations, system integrators are seeking scalable models that combine automation, predictable incentives and structured support.

By reducing administrative overhead and accelerating approvals, Confluent aims to position its partners to compete more effectively in the expanding data streaming platform segment.

Read More:

MongoDB expands AI and data skills India

Data governance is no longer optional in the GenAI era

Anthropic flags industrial scale distillation attacks