Confluent Unveils Partner Program - Build with Confluent

Confluent, the data streaming company, announced the launch of Build with Confluent, a new partner program designed to help system integrators (SIs) accelerate the development of data streaming use cases. The program includes specialized software bundles for faster joint solution development, support from data streaming experts to certify offerings, and access to Confluent’s Go-To-Market (GTM) teams to enhance market presence.

Advertisment

The use of real-time data to power customer experiences and applications is essential for business success. Data streaming is employed across various industries for numerous critical use cases. However, SIs have faced challenges in creating comprehensive streaming offerings due to a lack of resources and technical expertise, preventing them from fully engaging with the growing data streaming market.

“We’re sharing tens of millions of hours of collective data streaming expertise with partners to help them deliver the real-time use case offerings that transform customers’ businesses,” said Paul Mac Farland, SVP of Partner and Innovation Ecosystem, Confluent. “Through Build with Confluent, we’ll treat their solutions as if they were built by our own team, helping them succeed in solving customers’ data challenges and becoming leaders in their space.”

Accelerate Data Streaming Use Case Deployment

Advertisment

Confluent aims to be a strategic partner in addressing customers’ business challenges. As part of the revamped Accelerate with Confluent program, partners can enhance their collaborations to grow their businesses, explore new opportunities, and reach wider audiences. They can build native integrations with Connect with Confluent, assist customers in transitioning from traditional messaging systems and Apache Kafka using Confluent’s Migration Accelerator, and rapidly develop streaming use case offerings with Build with Confluent. This allows any partner to work closely with Confluent to meet the growing demand for real-time customer experiences and applications.

Early access to the program has enabled the development of various use cases, including a GenAI bot for airline customer support, fraud detection against AI-powered voice phishing, automated credit card limit increases, and real-time telemetry analysis for freight optimization. More use cases are expected as system integrators combine their industry expertise with Confluent’s data streaming platform. Partners can benefit from Build with Confluent's program features, including:

Specialized Software Bundles: A library of deployable software helps partners quickly start their solutions. With access to packaged code for common data streaming use cases, partners can develop specialized offerings without starting from scratch, allowing more focus on customer success.

Advertisment

Build with Confluent Certification: This certification program helps partners fine-tune their solutions and verify their success potential. Partners earn a badge demonstrating their solution has been validated by Confluent experts, maximizes the potential of the Confluent platform, and addresses customers' business needs.

Access to Sales and Marketing Resources: By utilizing Confluent’s Go-To-Market teams, partners can accelerate customer discovery. Confluent’s sales and marketing teams help ensure solutions reach the right audiences, maximizing market visibility and recognition.

Hear from Confluent’s Partners

Advertisment

Confluent is launching Build with Confluent alongside Data Reply GmbH, Data Reply S.R.L, GFT Technologies, GoodLabs Studio, is-land Systems Inc., iLink Digital, KPMG, MFEC Public Company Limited, Ness Digital Engineering, Onibex, Persistent, Platformatory, Psyncopate, Quantyca S.p.A., Synthesis Software Technologies (Pty) Ltd. They showcase the endless ways data streaming can transform businesses.

“As technology evolves, system operations become more intricate, integrated, and distributed,” said Ajit Mahajan, Solutions Head, Integration Practice, Persistent. “We created Magnify, a real-time observability solution built around OpenTelemetry, through Build with Confluent. It provides a holistic view of system performance and behavior so businesses have a better understanding of systems dynamics for AI-powered predictive analytics and pre-emptive alerting. Now, they can go beyond surface-level monitoring and address system issues proactively.”

“Most modern application architectures are built on REST APIs. However, organizations struggle to integrate event-driven systems with these APIs in real-time,” said Pavan Keshavamurthy, CTO and Co-founder, of Platformatory. “Through Build with Confluent, we created EventCeption to synthesize events, making it consumable in a variety of formats without time-consuming code changes. It’s now quicker and easier for businesses to ingest these API-driven events for downstream applications for further processing.”

Advertisment

“We launched the Haystack Vishing AI Penetration Test to help banks combat a new fraud threat powered by AI voice deepfakes,” said Thomas Lo, Co-founder, of GoodLabs Studio. “Through our Build with Confluent offering, we leverage Confluent Cloud and Flink to rigorously test and evaluate the resilience of banks’ voice biometrics protection, ensuring banks can swiftly take additional steps to validate customers’ authenticity. Together, we can help banks protect their customers from today’s most sophisticated attacks.”

“IoT data is notoriously hard to wrangle as high volumes of data rush in from various systems, machines, and devices,” said Alex Piermatteo, Associate Partner, Data Reply. “Our comprehensive telemetry platform offering, developed through Build with Confluent, enables real-time monitoring for IoT devices with long-term storage for data analysis, processing, and exploration. This can surface game-changing insights for organizations across the manufacturing and automotive industries.”

“For retailers to stay one step ahead of their customers’ needs, they must know exactly where their inventory stands at all times,” said Punsiri Amatyakul, Executive Consultant, MFEC Public Company Limited. “The Build with Confluent program helped us quickly develop a solution offering that integrates retailer’s inventory data from all places to power a real-time visualization dashboard. Now teams are better equipped to make vital business decisions across online sites, in-person storefronts, and third-party sellers based on the latest data trends.”

Advertisment

Read more from Bharti Trehan..

Read IT Product News here..