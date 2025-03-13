Consistent Extends Heartfelt Holi Wishes to Valued Partners

Consistent, a company in the IT hardware and surveillance solutions segments takes this moment to express its sincere gratitude to its esteemed partners.

Says the official statement from the company, "Your unwavering support and trust has been the cornerstone of our success, enabling us to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions and strengthen our presence in the IT hardware and electronics market."

The statement further says, "Holi symbolises new beginnings, unity and the spirit of togetherness - values that resonate deeply with our partnerships. We deeply appreciate your commitment and collaboration, which have helped us achieve new milestones and set higher benchmarks in the industry. As we move forward, we remain dedicated to providing best-in-class products, seamless services, and unparalleled business support to ensure our collective success."

On this joyous occasion, Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Founder Member, Consistent Infosystems, extends his heartfelt wishes, "May this festival of colors bring joy, prosperity and success to all our partners and their families. We look forward to another year of shared achievements and strong collaborations."

Adding to this, Nitin Bansal, Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems, shares his message, "Holi is a celebration of unity, positivity and new beginnings. At Consistent Infosystems, we value the strong partnerships that drive our growth and innovation. May this festival bring happiness, success and prosperity to all our partners and their families. Wishing you a joyous and colorful Holi!"

