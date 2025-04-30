Consistent Infosystems Conducts Surveillance Technical Meet 2025

Consistent Infosystems, a provider of IT hardware, print consumables, storage solutions, security surveillance systems, and gaming products, organised the Surveillance Technical Meet 2025 across three cities in Uttar Pradesh—Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Jhansi. The initiative is part of the company’s ongoing regional outreach focused on technical engagement and partner enablement.

The multi-city meet attracted participation from over 300 dealers, distributors, system integrators, and surveillance professionals. The sessions were structured to strengthen channel relationships and enhance product knowledge in the surveillance domain.

Surveillance Technical Meet 2025 - Product Showcase and Technical Sessions

Consistent showcased a range of new surveillance solutions, including:

IP Series Cameras

Smart Cameras

Linkage Dual Lens Cameras

4G Dual Lens Solar Cameras

Wi-Fi 6 Routers

POE Switches

16-Channel CCTV SMPS with Single Output

DVR and NVR solutions

Surveillance accessories

The events included technical briefings on product specifications, installation best practices, and operational benefits. Live demonstrations and Q&A sessions enabled participants to evaluate product functionality and address deployment challenges.

Technical Training for Installers

As part of its skill development efforts, Consistent announced the “Learn & Earn” initiative for CCTV installers. The program includes structured training on product features and installation techniques. Participants who complete the training will receive an Authorised Installer Certificate, aimed at improving market credibility and professional growth.

Recognition and Incentives

The event also featured a rewards and recognition segment. Dealers and system integrators were recognised for their performance and contribution to the company’s growth.

Representatives from Consistent Infosystems present at the event included:

Ritesh Das, Marketing Manager

Pawan Kumar Singh, Product Head

Deovrat Singh, Regional Sales Manager – Uttar Pradesh

This engagement highlights Consistent’s approach to regional empowerment through technical knowledge sharing, product visibility, and partner collaboration.

Speaking on the success of the event, Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, of Consistent Infosystems, said, "We are overwhelmed by the response from our channel partners and surveillance professionals across Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Jhansi. These technical meets are more than just product showcases — they are knowledge hubs where we equip our partners with the tools, skills, and confidence to succeed in a competitive surveillance market. Consistent is not just selling products; we are building a trusted ecosystem across India.”

The event concluded with exclusive partner-specific offers and one-on-one business discussions. Consistent Infosystems reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its presence in North India through continued innovation, regional collaboration, technical knowledge-sharing, and dedicated partner support.

