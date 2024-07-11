Consistent Infosystems Hosted "Surveillance Meet 2024" in Bilaspur

Consistent Infosystems held a "Surveillance Meet" at The Emerald, Bilaspur. The event was attended by key company figures including Yogesh Agrawal (CEO and Co-Founder), Chandan Kumar (VP Sales), Devashish Pandey (Product Manager-Surveillance), and Ritesh Das (Marketing Manager).

During the meet, Consistent unveiled its new surveillance segment, featuring products such as Cameras, CCTV Cables, CAT6 Outdoor & Indoor Cable, Racks, Routers, CCTV SMPS, PoE Switch, NVR/DVR, and Micro SD. The event included live demonstrations of these surveillance products.

Partners, system integrators, installers, and distributors from across Chhattisgarh attended the event, interacting with Consistent's leadership and learning about the company's technology and future plans.

Yogesh Agrawal, CEO & Co-Founder of Consistent, delivered a powerful address, stating, “We are exhilarated by the overwhelming success of the Consistent Surveillance Meet 2024. This landmark event propels Consistent Infosystems to new heights as we launch our groundbreaking surveillance segment. Our state-of-the-art products and the fervor of our partners and attendees reaffirm our relentless pursuit of excellence in surveillance technology. We are eager to forge ahead with robust collaborations and unparalleled growth in this dynamic industry."

The event's agenda focused on amplifying brand presence, unveiling new surveillance products, and fostering direct interactions with distributors, dealers, and installers. The event included a recognition and rewards segment, acknowledging the contributions of partners and their teams.

