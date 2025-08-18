Consistent Infosystems hosts distributor meet in Chhattisgarh

Consistent Infosystems recently hosted its Distributor Meet in Chhattisgarh, bringing together more than 50 top distributors and over 200 dealers from across the state. The gathering was aimed at strengthening partnerships, introducing new schemes, and sharing the company’s growth vision.

The event was led by Nitin Bansal, CMD & Co-Founder, who shared Consistent’s journey and highlighted key milestones achieved with partner support. Yogesh Aggrawal, CMD & Co-Founder, presented a detailed product portfolio brief, while Ritesh Das, Marketing Lead, showcased innovation success stories.

Consistent Infosystems partner-focused initiatives

The meet highlighted several initiatives designed to empower partners, including:

24×7 service support via an AI-powered chatbot.

Demo videos for faster problem resolution.

Unboxing videos showcasing product features.

State-wise CCTV installer meets.

Online training programmes for CCTV installers.

Monthly online partner meets for product launches, with a focus on surveillance and gaming segments.

Speaking on the occasion, Nitin Bansal said, “Our growth is inseparable from the success of our partners. This meet is not only about introducing innovations but also about reinforcing our shared journey towards greater success.”

Echoing the sentiment, Yogesh Aggrawal added, “We believe in building solutions that empower our partners to grow with us. The feedback and energy we witnessed today reaffirm our belief that strong collaboration is the key to sustained innovation and market leadership.”

New FTS scheme announced

At the event, Chandan Kumar, VP of Sales, launched the new FTS Scheme, offering attractive rewards, including trips to Almati and Goa for top regional performers. An exclusive secondary partner scheme was also announced during the meet.

The leadership team, including Kuldeep Singh, Sales Head; Pawan Singh, Surveillance Category Manager; Nitish Kumar, Technical Support Lead; and Govind Singh, Branch Manager, Chhattisgarh, engaged with partners and addressed technical queries.

With strong participation from distributors and dealers, the Chhattisgarh meet reinforced Consistent Infosystems’ commitment to innovation, service excellence, and partner growth.

