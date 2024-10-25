Consistent Infosystems Introduces 16 Channel CCTV SMPS Power Supply

Consistent Infosystems, an Indian IT sector organization, has announced its latest product, the Consistent 16-Channel CCTV SMPS Single Output Power Supply, part of its Gold Series. This product is reportedly designed to meet the increasing demand for reliable power in CCTV security systems. The power supply is built to provide continuous power to CCTV cameras, aiming to maintain stable operation for security-focused environments.

Key Features and Functionalities

The Consistent 16 Channel CCTV SMPS supports up to 16 CCTV cameras at once, making it suitable for larger surveillance setups. Key features include:

Surge Protection: Integrated surge protection technology shields systems from voltage spikes, helping to ensure a stable power supply.

Short Circuit and Overload Protection: Additional built-in safety mechanisms provide an extra layer of security, aimed at maintaining uninterrupted performance.

Efficient Power with Stabilized Output

Designed for efficiency, the Consistent 16 Channel CCTV SMPS provides over 85% efficiency at full load, helping to reduce power consumption. It offers stabilized output and low ripple, intended to deliver smooth power, which in turn reportedly helps in improving the performance of connected devices.

Technical Specifications -

The product’s specifications are designed for industry requirements:

Input Voltage: AC 150-275V

Input Frequency: 50Hz

Input Current: 290MA at 230V

Efficiency: Greater than 85% at full load

Line & Load Regulation: Less than 1%

Input Cord: 2-pin connection

With a line and load regulation of less than 1%, the Consistent 16-Channel CCTV SMPS aims to provide consistent power distribution. This makes it a solution suited for environments where stable power is essential for maintaining security operations.

Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems commented, "We introduce this state-of-the-art power supply solution, which redefines how surveillance systems are powered. Our focus on providing high-quality, efficient, and safe products ensures that we consistently meet the evolving needs of the industry.”