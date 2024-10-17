Consistent Infosystems Launches 16GB DDR5 4800MHz Desktop Memory

Consistent Infosystems an IT brand, has introduced its latest 16GB DDR5 4800MHz Desktop Memory. This new memory solution aims to enhance desktop performance by providing higher speeds, improved efficiency, and greater reliability for users.

Consistent Infosystems is an IT hardware products provider, Security & Surveillance products, Print consumables products, and Electronics & Home entertainment products in India. It has been in the industry since 2011 from the Capital city of India, New Delhi.

Features of the 16GB DDR5 Memory

The 16GB DDR5 RAM offers advanced memory technology designed for high-demand applications. Key features include:

High Speed: With a frequency of 4800MHz and a PC5-38400 rating, the memory delivers fast response times, suitable for gaming, video editing, and multitasking.

Improved Bandwidth and Efficiency: The DDR5 RAM features higher bandwidth, lower power consumption, and enhanced thermal performance compared to previous generations.

Reliability: Built with selected ICs and rigorously tested, it ensures stable performance, even when running multiple applications simultaneously.

Energy Efficiency and Configurations

Designed for energy efficiency, the DDR5 memory reportedly operates at lower voltages, reducing power consumption while maintaining high-speed performance under heavy workloads. It is available in both dual and quad-channel configurations, making it suitable for standard desktops as well as high-performance workstations.

Consistent also offers a Limited Lifetime Warranty with this memory, ensuring long-term reliability and peace of mind for users.

Talking about the new launch, Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, of CONSISTENT INFOSYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED said, "With the launch of the Consistent 16GB DDR5 RAM, we're pushing the boundaries of performance, speed, and reliability. This product not only delivers cutting-edge technology but also provides our customers with the peace of mind that comes with a Limited Lifetime Warranty, ensuring their systems stay at the top of their game for years to come."

