Consistent Infosystems Launches Eagle Series IP Cameras

Consistent Infosystems, an IT hardware provider in India, has introduced the “Eagle Series” 4MP IP Bullet and Dome Surveillance Cameras. These new cameras aim to improve security for businesses and individuals.

The 4MP IP Bullet and Dome Surveillance Cameras offer advanced features and a user-friendly design, suitable for various security applications. Key features include:

High-Definition Video Output: The cameras provide clear and detailed images for maximum visibility in all lighting conditions.

High-Quality Fixed Lens: Precision-engineered lenses ensure superior image quality and sharpness.

Color Capture: The cameras capture vivid colors up to 20 meters, allowing accurate identification of subjects in low-light environments.

Advanced Compatibility: Supporting ONVIF and third-party RISP (Remote Internet Surveillance Protocol), the cameras integrate with existing security systems.

Easy Installation: With built-in PoE (Power over Ethernet) functionality and 12V/1A power input support, the cameras simplify the installation process, reducing setup time and complexity.

"At Consistent, we are committed to empowering our customers with innovative security solutions that offer uncompromising performance, reliability, and peace of mind," said Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems. "With the launch of our 4MP IP Bullet and Dome Surveillance Cameras, we are proud to continue this tradition of excellence, providing users with the tools they need to protect what matters most."

The introduction of the 4MP IP Bullet and Dome Surveillance Cameras represents a key development in Consistent's efforts to provide advanced security solutions for today's needs.

CONSISTENT Infosystems Private Limited, an IT hardware provider in India, offers security and surveillance products, print consumables, and electronics and home entertainment products. Established in 2011 in New Delhi, CONSISTENT Infosystems has rapidly grown in the IT, electronics, and home entertainment industries. In 2022, the company was recognized by NCN as the ‘Best Indian SSD Brand’ and the ‘Fastest Growing Indian IT Brand.’ Digital Terminal also awarded the brand as the “Most Selling Indian SSD Brand” and the ‘Fastest Growing Indian Tech’ in the same year.

CONSISTENT has expanded across India with over 20 branches, a portfolio of more than 300 products, 55+ service centers, and over 300 direct employees. The company exports to more than nine countries and has over 3,500 channel partners across India.

