Consistent MINI-UPS: Compact backup device targets essential connectivity

Consistent Infosystems has introduced its MINI-UPS, a compact power backup unit designed for devices that require continuous operation in homes and offices. The release focuses on maintaining uptime for routers, surveillance systems and other low-power electronics during power interruptions.

Backup designed for connected environments

The MINI-UPS supports an input and output range of 11.4V to 12.5V. The company positions this as a way to ensure stable performance without voltage swings, addressing routine outages in areas with fluctuating supply.

A twin 2200mAh battery setup drives the backup unit. According to the company, this capacity supports extended runtime for internet access, monitoring systems and other essential tasks that rely on uninterrupted connectivity.

The architecture uses a microcontroller to regulate power flow. It is intended to maintain efficiency and reduce risks linked to overload or unstable distribution.

Safety and switchover features

The device includes short-circuit protection, deep discharge protection and support for 12V/2A applications. It can also function as an online UPS, offering zero-lag switchover to keep connected devices operational the moment an outage occurs.

Yogesh Aggarwal, CMD & Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems, said the product aims to address the inconvenience caused by sudden cuts. He noted that the MINI-UPS is meant to support everyday digital use by keeping essential devices active.

Use cases and product positioning

The MINI-UPS is aimed at Wi-Fi routers, ONT devices, CCTV systems, biometric terminals and similar electronics that depend on stable low-power input. With this launch, the company adds to its power solutions portfolio, focusing on practical requirements in connected households and workplaces across India.

The product is positioned as a portable and safety-driven option for users seeking continuity during frequent or unexpected outages.