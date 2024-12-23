Consistent Infosystems Opens First Showroom in Ghaziabad

Consistent Infosystems, an IT and surveillance solutions provider, has inaugurated its first showroom at Oldy Goldy Computer Sher Singh Palace, Gandhi Nagar, Ghaziabad. The launch event was attended by Nitin Bansal and Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founders of Consistent Infosystems, as chief guests.

Advertisment

Expanding Customer Access

The new showroom represents a significant step for Consistent Infosystems in expanding customer access to its range of IT hardware, surveillance solutions, and consumer electronics. By offering a hands-on experience, the facility aims to help customers explore and understand the latest technology and products in a user-friendly environment.

Focus on Technology

Advertisment

The showroom is designed to showcase advanced IT solutions and electronic products, reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing reliable and high-quality offerings. This initiative aligns with Consistent Infosystems’ vision to bring innovative technology closer to customers while strengthening its presence in the market.

Speaking on this occasion, Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO of Consistent Infosystems, said, “The opening of our first exclusive showroom reflects our commitment to delivering excellence and strengthening our presence in key markets. We are excited to provide our customers in Ghaziabad and surrounding areas with direct access to our premium products and solutions. This showroom will serve as a hub for innovation, trust, and growth.”

Nitin Bansal, Co-Founder and MD of Consistent Infosystems, added, “This is just the beginning of our journey towards expanding our direct customer outreach. By launching exclusive showrooms, we aim to enhance accessibility, provide superior service, and re-define customer experience in the IT and electronics industry.”

Advertisment

Product Offerings at the New Showroom

The newly opened showroom will showcase Consistent Infosystems’ diverse range of products, including:

- Surveillance Solutions: High-performance systems for security and monitoring needs.

- Networking Products: Advanced tools for seamless connectivity.

- IT Hardware Components: Reliable and efficient components for various computing requirements.

- Consumer Electronics: Innovative devices for everyday use.

Advertisment

Strengthening Customer and Partner Relationships

This expansion reflects Consistent Infosystems' commitment to delivering advanced technology solutions while building stronger connections with its customers and partners. The initiative aims to enhance accessibility to cutting-edge products and support the company’s goal of fostering innovation and collaboration in the IT and surveillance sectors.

Advertisment

Read More:

Transforming the Indian B2B Technology Landscape in 2025