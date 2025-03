Consistent Infosystems Products to be Available on GeM Soon

Consistent, a provider of IT peripherials, surveillance & networking solutions, storage and print consumable, has announced that its innovative products will soon be available on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), India's premier public procurement portal. This strategic move reinforces Consistent Infosystems’ commitment to providing Made-in-India technology solutions to government entities, public sector undertakings (PSUs) and other registered buyers on the platform.

Advertisment

GeM, a 100% government-owned and managed national procurement portal, plays a pivotal role in enhancing transparency, efficiency and ease of doing business in public procurement. By making its products available on GeM, Consistent Infosystems aims to support the Indian government’s Digital India and Make in India initiatives while ensuring seamless access to its state-of-the-art technology solutions for various government departments and agencies.

With a robust portfolio of IT hardware, networking equipment, surveillance products and power solutions, Consistent Infosystems is poised to cater to the evolving needs of government organisations. The company’s upcoming presence on GeM will enable government buyers to procure cutting-edge technology solutions with ease, ensuring reliability, affordability and compliance with stringent quality standards.

Comment

Advertisment

Ritesh Das, Marketing Manager, Consistent Infosystems, said, “We are delighted to announce that our products will soon be accessible on GeM, marking a significant step in our mission to provide reliable, high-performance technology solutions to the public sector. This initiative not only expands our market reach but also strengthens our alignment with the government’s vision for digital transformation and self-reliance in the IT sector.”

Read from the Editor here

Advertisment

Read DQ Channels Bylines here

Read more interviews here