Consistent Infosystems showcases security portfolio at IFSEC India 2025

Consistent Infosystems marked its presence at IFSEC India 2025, South Asia’s largest security and surveillance exhibition, held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The company showcased its expanding portfolio of security, networking, power and IT solutions, highlighting its focus on delivering scalable and integrated technologies for modern infrastructure requirements.

The three-day event witnessed strong engagement at Consistent’s booth, with more than 6,780 visitors and over 638 business partners, including system integrators, channel partners and industry stakeholders, interacting with the brand. The participation reflected growing interest in Consistent’s diversified product ecosystem and its relevance across security and IT deployment environments.

Product Innovations and Live Demonstrations

One of the key highlights of Consistent’s participation was the showcase of its newly launched products. The display featured surveillance and power-backup solutions such as Mini UPS, CCTV UPS, Moonlight Cameras, PoE UPS, and CCTV Camera Speakers. These products are designed to address evolving security infrastructure needs, particularly around reliability, performance and ease of deployment.

Live demonstrations allowed visitors to experience the functionality of these solutions in real-world scenarios. According to the company, the products drew attention for their build quality and performance, with industry professionals offering positive feedback during on-site interactions. The showcase reinforced Consistent’s emphasis on innovation and customer-focused design across its security portfolio.

Partner Engagement and Industry Dialogue

Beyond product demonstrations, IFSEC India 2025 served as a platform for Consistent Infosystems to engage closely with its channel ecosystem. The company held discussions with partners and stakeholders on emerging security challenges, infrastructure modernisation and technology-led approaches for enterprise and commercial deployments.

Commenting on the company’s participation, Yogesh Agrawal, CMD & Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems, said, “IFSEC India 2025 provided us with an excellent platform to connect with industry leaders, partners, and customers. The strong response we received reaffirms the trust placed in the Consistent brand. We remain committed to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions that address the evolving needs of India’s security and IT ecosystem.”

Focus on Quality, Compliance and Market Expansion

Sharing insights exclusively with DQ Channels, Nitin Bansal, MD & Founder, Consistent Infosystems, said, “This year, 2025, we have showcased our new product range, and we are really working hard in this vertical. We are introducing new products almost every month, and this remains a key focus area for us. Going forward, we will continue to strengthen our presence in this segment and focus on reaching the end consumer.”

He further added, “We have already applied for HTQC for our IP cameras. In the camera segment, we are adding many new verticals, along with continuous additions in PoE and other product categories. Our focus remains on quality and delivering the best service to consumers, and we look forward to growing this vertical together.”

Reinforcing Position in India’s Security and IT Hardware Market

With its participation at IFSEC India 2025, Consistent Infosystems continues to reinforce its position as a trusted technology partner in India’s growing security and IT hardware market. The company’s focus on product innovation, compliance, and partner-led growth reflects its broader strategy to support evolving infrastructure needs while maintaining reliability and service quality.

