Consistent Launches 2MP Wi-Fi Smart Camera for Home Security

Consistent Infosystems, an IT and surveillance brand in India, has introduced the 2MP Wi-Fi Smart Dual Light Camera, priced at ₹2,999. This innovative product combines advanced technology with user-friendly features, setting a new standard in smart home security.

Advertisment

The camera offers seamless remote monitoring via mobile and PC software, ensuring real-time access to premises from anywhere. Equipped with a pre-recorded voice alarm, the device acts as a deterrent to potential intruders. Its 355° horizontal rotation and 110° vertical tilt provide comprehensive coverage, while 6 preset points for location tracking enable quick navigation to key areas.

Intelligent Detection and Voice Integration

The camera features smart human and motion detection, delivering real-time mobile notifications for immediate alerts. Integration with Alexa allows users to control the device using voice commands, enhancing convenience and usability.

Advertisment

Enhanced Image Quality and Storage Options



The camera supports HD resolution of 1280x1080 (2MP) with 3D digital noise reduction, ensuring clear image quality. Users can take advantage of the 10x digital zoom for detailed surveillance and utilize a MicroSD card for local storage, making it suitable for both residential and commercial use.

Two-Way Communication and Night Vision



With a built-in microphone and speaker, the camera offers two-way audio intercom capabilities, enabling direct communication through the device. Three night vision modes ensure visibility in low-light conditions, and the inclusion of four privacy zones allows users to safeguard sensitive areas effectively.

Advertisment

Compact Design for Easy Installation

Measuring 108 x 69 x 69 mm and weighing 245 grams, the camera is compact and lightweight, ensuring ease of installation and portability.

Key Features of the 2MP Wi-Fi Smart Dual Light Camera

Advertisment



- Comprehensive Coverage: 355° horizontal rotation and 110° vertical tilt.

- Smart Detection: Human and motion detection with real-time mobile alerts.

- Voice-Control Integration: Alexa compatibility for hands-free operation.

- High-Definition Clarity: HD resolution with 3D digital noise reduction.

- Two-Way Communication: Built-in microphone and speaker for direct interaction.

- Night Vision Flexibility: Three night vision modes for optimal visibility.

- Privacy Safeguards: Four privacy zones for sensitive areas.

- Local Storage: Micro SD card support for convenient data storage.

- Compact and Portable: Lightweight design for easy installation.

The 2MP Wi-Fi Smart Dual Light Camera is now available, offering an affordable yet advanced solution for modern surveillance needs.

Advertisment

Read More:

India is Adopting AI Services Especially in IT Sector