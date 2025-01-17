Consistent Launches 305 CCA Cable for High Performance Networking

Consistent Infosystems better known as Consistent, an Indian IT & Surveillance brand has introduced its latest offering, the Consistent 305 CCA Cable (Model No. CT-CC-305M-E). Designed for superior networking and reliable connectivity, this high-performance cable brings unmatched durability, efficiency and versatility to various professional and personal applications.

Consistent 305 CCA Cable is engineered with premium specifications to deliver top-notch performance and reliability. It features a Cross Filter for seamless data transfer and a superior-quality Conductor to minimise signal loss. The HDPE Insulation Layer ensures exceptional durability and protection, while the High-Density PVC Quilt enhances flexibility and safeguards the cable in diverse conditions. Designed as a CAT 6 UTP 25AWG/4P cable, it adheres to ANSI/EIA TIA 568B standards, ensuring global compatibility. With 4 pairs of 23AWG conductors for high-speed data transmission and a generous length of 1000Ft (305M), the cable offers maximum coverage for a wide range of networking applications.

The cable is designed to operate in extreme temperature conditions ranging from -20°C to 75°C, making it ideal for robust networking needs. Its flame-retardant PVC material ensures safety during installation, while the compact packaging size (37x37x22 cm) and lightweight design (8.7 Kg) make storage and handling convenient.

Speaking about the launch, Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems said, “The launch of the Consistent 305 CCA Cable is a testament to our commitment to delivering superior connectivity solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. Designed with precision engineering and premium materials, this cable ensures reliable performance, durability and safety, making it an ideal choice for diverse networking requirements. At Consistent, we strive to set new benchmarks in quality and innovation, and the 305 CCA Cable is yet another step in that direction.”

Availability and Price

Available in an attractive blue colour, Consistent 305 CCA Cable is competitively priced at Rs 4,999/-. Whether you're setting up a small office network or enhancing an enterprise-grade system, this cable promises reliable connectivity and consistent performance.

