Constl expands fibre capabilities with Ciena’s WL6e

Constl, part of Space World Group, has taken a step towards higher-capacity fibre infrastructure by deploying Ciena’s WaveLogic 6 Extreme solution across its national network. The move follows a live trial on the Mumbai–Chennai corridor, one of its busiest long-haul routes, where the company achieved a 1 Tbps line rate on a single optical channel without regeneration over 1,450 km.

Scaling fibre for India’s digital and AI growth

The company has been expanding its footprint since it began operations in 2023. In two years, it has deployed more than 12,000 km of fibre and connected around 100 datacentres across 13 cities. All of this has been built on Ciena’s optical technology.

Ankit Goel, Chairman and Founder, Space World Group, said the result strengthens plans to widen the terrestrial network. He said the performance milestone enables Constl to deliver high-capacity 800GbE services suited to emerging AI workloads.

Amit Malik, VP & General Manager, Asia Pacific, Japan and India, Ciena, said Constl’s focus is on building networks aligned to hyperscaler needs. He said Ciena’s coherent optics serve as a platform for high-capacity AI services, and both companies are working together to support India’s digital objectives.

Doubling wavelength capacity with WL6e

Constl’s upgrade to WL6e doubles wavelength capacity from 800 Gb/s to 1.6 Tb/s when compared with earlier WaveLogic 5 Extreme deployments. The platform also reduces cost per bit, improves spectral efficiency and lowers power consumption.

AWS says the results highlight the quality of the fibre routes Constl is laying across the country. For a market with rising demands from Cloud, content and AI service providers, these gains mark a path to denser, more energy-efficient long-haul infrastructure.