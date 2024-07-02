ConstructMonitor, a SaaS Solution for Remote Monitoring

Neilsoft, a focused Engineering Services and Software Solutions (ER&D) provider in the AEC/construction, manufacturing and industrial plants segments, has announced the launch of its SaaS solution for managing construction quality and progress, ConstructMonitor. The solution, developed in collaboration between Neilsoft and Tokyo-based Fujita Corporation, is aimed at addressing construction project quality issues in larger construction projects like commercial offices, high-rise buildings, data centres, hospitals, industrial plants, factories, malls, IT parks and other infrastructure projects.

Quality defects at construction site, such as design deviations, incorrect element sizes, and missing structural elements, have cascading repercussions on the construction sequence. These also lead to the need for rework, as well as safety hazards, material wastage, cost overruns, and delays. ConstructMonitor enables general contractors/EPC companies architects/project and construction management companies/owners to remotely monitor design deviations at construction site (vis-à-vis design BIM models) with LiDAR-enabled iPhones (on a daily or weekly basis) and/or terrestrial 3D laser scanners (once a month). Construction-site reality captured using point Cloud data is relayed via our cloud platform to a processing server where specialised algorithms make object-level comparison with the BIM design data and identify deviations.

Speaking at the launch, Raghuram NM, President of Neilsoft India Solutions Business, said, “Neilsoft’s BIM journey started around 2007 and we have been fortunate to get to support leading Architects / Engineering firms / Contractors globally on several BIM projects. BIM as a methodology has seen increasing acceptance over the last 15+ years and the Construction industry today is very actively embracing technology to improve efficiencies across the project life-cycle. At Neilsoft, we are constantly investing in developing multi-disciplinary engineering & technology capabilities to add higher value to our customers in their Digital Transformation initiatives. We are developing our own IP-led Solutions to address real-world customer challenges across the Design-Construct-Operate phases and ConstructMonitor is our first IP-led solution for addressing Quality issues during the Construction phase.”

