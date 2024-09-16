Contentstack Launches Techsurf 2024 Hackathon

Contentstack, a composable digital experience platform powered by its Headless CMS, has announced the launch of its annual nationwide hackathon, Techsurf 2024. The event is open to B.Tech/B.E., BSc IT, BCA, and MCA students graduating in 2025 and 2026. The hackathon provides an opportunity for students to showcase their skills and start their careers in the tech industry. Registration is open until September 18, 2024.

Advertisment

Hackathon Format and Prizes

Techsurf 2024 will consist of three rounds, ending with the selection of four winners. Participants who complete the Contentstack for Developers + Launch Certification Course can submit a video pitch of their solution using Contentstack Explorer India. The video must be uploaded to YouTube and the unlisted link submitted within two weeks. The top 100 entries will be evaluated, with the winners receiving a combined cash prize of up to ₹4 lakhs and the opportunity to launch their careers at Contentstack.

Challenges and Solutions

Advertisment

This year’s participants can use Contentstack to develop solutions for real-world challenges, including creating dynamic content delivery systems, exploring AI-driven design transformations, and bridging the gap between design and development.

Participation History

Over the past five years, more than 40,000 students have participated in Techsurf, gaining exposure to the tech industry and honing their skills.

Advertisment

"Techsurf this year offers students a unique opportunity to learn Contentstack and gain hands-on experience with this cutting-edge platform,” said Nikhil Jain, Lead Tech Architect and Dean of Techsurf 2024.

Vasu Kothamasu, Contentstack’s General Manager and Global Engineering Head, added, "We can’t wait to see the fresh ideas coming from the students and look forward to welcoming some of the brightest minds to the Contentstack family. This is a fantastic opportunity for young talent to make a real impact in the tech world."