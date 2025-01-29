Core Mobile Partners InfoVision to Transform Healthcare Operations

Core Mobile, a provider of Native AI healthcare technology, has announced a strategic partnership with InfoVision, a global leader in digital transformation and IT solutions. The collaboration aims to enhance healthcare operations by delivering technology solutions that comply with HIPAA and FISMA regulations. The partnership focuses on improving efficiency, reducing staff burnout, and achieving measurable outcomes in healthcare settings.

The partnership leverages Core Mobile’s AI-native solutions, which include scheduling, video monitoring, Ambient AI, telehealth, patient engagement, real-time tracking, IoT, and predictive analytics. InfoVision brings its expertise in IT consulting, digital transformation, and advanced analytics to the collaboration. Together, the companies aim to provide seamless end-to-end solutions tailored to the needs of healthcare organizations.

A key objective of the partnership is to ensure that the solutions meet HIPAA and FISMA compliance standards. By integrating Core Mobile’s AI-driven technologies with InfoVision’s IT capabilities, the collaboration aims to streamline operational workflows, enhance staff and patient experiences, and maintain regulatory compliance.

Impact on Healthcare Organizations

The partnership is designed to address challenges faced by healthcare organizations, including operational inefficiencies and staff burnout. By implementing advanced AI and IT solutions, the collaboration seeks to improve productivity, reduce administrative burdens, and deliver better outcomes for both healthcare providers and patients.

“This partnership represents an exciting step forward for both companies,” said Chandra Tekwani, Founder and CEO of Core Mobile, Inc. “With InfoVision’s proven track record in delivering digital transformation at scale, we are now better equipped to expand our impact and deploy and scale our HIPAA and FISMA compliant solutions to our customers in healthcare and life sciences.”

Key Objectives of the Core Mobile and InfoVision Partnership

The strategic partnership between Core Mobile and InfoVision focuses on achieving the following goals:

- Enhanced Healthcare Solutions: The collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of AI-powered tools, including scheduling, video monitoring with sentinel events, Ambient AI, telehealth, patient and asset tracking, IoT, advanced analytics, and EMR/EHR data integration. These tools are designed to improve care delivery across healthcare settings.

- Optimized Operational Efficiency: The partnership seeks to streamline workflows and processes for hospitals, clinics, payers, and clinical trials. By automating and optimizing operations, the goal is to reduce inefficiencies and enhance productivity.

- Data-Driven Insights: The collaboration will leverage predictive analytics and machine learning to enable real-time decision-making and improve staff coordination. These insights aim to support smarter, more informed actions in healthcare operations.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to address the evolving needs of the healthcare industry,” said Sean Yalamanchi, Co-founder and President of InfoVision. By combining Core Mobile’s expertise in AI-driven healthcare solutions with InfoVision’s strengths in digital transformation, we are poised to deliver innovative, scalable solutions that enhance efficiency, reduce burnout, and ultimately improve patient outcomes."

