Cornea World Launches New Display Solutions at DIDAC India 2024

Cornea World, a provider of display solutions in India, has introduced its latest range of products at DIDAC India 2024, the largest event for education and technology. The event served as a platform for Cornea World to showcase its new solutions aimed at enhancing educational environments with user-friendly classroom technologies.

New Products Unveiled at DIDAC India 2024

1. Cornea TechFusion Classroom: A comprehensive solution integrating interactive displays, student devices, and teaching tools. It facilitates real-time collaboration and hands-on learning, connecting teachers and students seamlessly across the classroom.

2. Cornea Integrated Classroom Ecosystem: This system combines interactive displays, digital podiums, and video conferencing tools to create a connected classroom. It simplifies lesson management and enhances teaching by streamlining educational processes.

3. Cornea Smart Lectern: A digital lectern equipped with a built-in touchscreen, allowing educators to control presentations and classroom content easily for a more interactive and efficient teaching experience.

4. Cornea Video Conferencing Solutions: Designed to support remote learning, these solutions provide high-quality communication between teachers and students, ensuring effective education regardless of location.

5. Tablets with Parent & Teacher Apps: Cornea World’s tablets come with dedicated apps for both parents and teachers, enabling easy monitoring of student progress and improved communication between educators and families.

6. Educational Content in Over 10 Languages: The new solutions offer educational content in more than 10 languages, addressing the diverse needs of Indian classrooms.

7. Support for Over 15 Educational Boards: Cornea World’s products are compatible with curricula from more than 15 educational boards, ensuring they can be used by schools and institutions across India.

8. VR Labs with Teacher Admin Dashboard: These virtual reality (VR) labs feature an integrated teacher admin dashboard and provide immersive educational experiences covering over 900 topics. This approach helps students engage with complex subjects through interactive learning.

Cornea World's new product line demonstrates its commitment to supporting modern, tech-enabled classrooms and providing solutions that cater to diverse educational needs.

"We are excited to launch our new products at DIDAC India 2024. Our goal is to help schools and institutions create smarter, more interactive classrooms. The Cornea TechFusion Classroom and Integrated Classroom Ecosystem are designed to make learning more engaging for students while making it easier for teachers to manage their classrooms," said Ankit Garg, Director of Cornea World.

