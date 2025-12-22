Corsair storage distribution India sees national shift

Corsair has announced a change in its India go-to-market approach for storage products with the appointment of Creative Peripherals and Distribution Limited as its national distributor. The move brings Corsair storage distribution India under a single partner, covering the company’s complete range of storage products across the country.

The appointment includes Corsair’s SSD line-ups, portable storage devices and related accessories, and is aimed at improving product availability for consumers, gamers, professionals and system builders.

Distribution focus sharpens

Corsair storage distribution India has been fragmented across regions, reflecting the complexity of the local market. By consolidating distribution under one national partner, Corsair is seeking to streamline supply chains and expand its presence beyond major urban centres.

Creative Peripherals will support Corsair India by leveraging its distribution infrastructure and established channel partnerships. The focus will be on market penetration, smoother logistics and consistent access to Corsair’s storage portfolio across regions.

Channel execution takes priority

Creative Peripherals is known for its distribution network and experience in value-added distribution. Under the new arrangement, the company will manage nationwide availability of Corsair storage products, working with retailers, system integrators and other channel partners.

For Corsair, the partnership reflects a broader effort to align its storage business with channel-led execution in India, where reach and availability often determine adoption more than product differentiation alone.

“We are excited to partner with Creative Peripherals as our national distributor for storage products in India,” said M A Mannan, Country Head, South Asia, Corsair. “Their extensive outreach and proven expertise in value-added distribution make them an ideal partner to deliver Corsair’s best-in-class storage solutions to a broader audience.”

Ketan Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Creative Peripherals, said the expanded engagement builds on an existing relationship. “Corsair is a globally admired brand, and we are pleased to expand our partnership. With our strong channel ecosystem and market insights, we aim to drive Corsair’s storage portfolio to new heights in India.”

What changes going forward

With this appointment, Corsair storage distribution India will operate through a centralised model, intended to improve supply consistency and strengthen brand visibility in the storage segment. The approach positions storage as a focused business line rather than an adjunct to other product categories.

The partnership underscores how distribution strategy continues to play a decisive role in how global hardware brands compete in the Indian market.