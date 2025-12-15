CP Plus and Qualcomm announce insight-focused video security platform

CP Plus and Qualcomm Technologies have announced a collaboration to build an AI-enabled video security platform designed for industrial, enterprise and public safety environments. The partnership brings together CP Plus’ product ecosystem and Qualcomm’s on-device AI hardware and software stack, including Qualcomm Dragonwing processors and the Qualcomm Insight Platform.

According to the companies, the integrated system is intended to support real-time, insight-driven video analytics and a scalable Video Management System built around edge processing. The solution uses edge boxes within the VMS to address safety-focused requirements across enterprise, industrial, home and institutional environments.

Officials highlight need for advanced edge AI

Abhishek Singh, DG NIC & Additional Secretary-MeitY & CEO-India AI Mission, said the collaboration marks a step toward integrating AI and edge-processing capabilities within India’s security sector. He noted that combining both companies’ strengths could support Indian OEMs and contribute to wider national AI goals.

Aditya Khemka, MD, CP Plus, said video security is shifting from passive recording to real-time decision support. He added that the company aims to provide reliable and scalable solutions for a rapidly evolving market, supported by Qualcomm’s on-device AI technologies.

Nakul Duggal, EVP & Group GM, Qualcomm Technologies, said the objective is to build AI-driven video intelligence tools for operational and industrial sectors. He highlighted the role of the Qualcomm Insight Platform in enabling actionable insights and moving video monitoring toward intelligent management.

Savi Soin, Sr Vice President & President, Qualcomm India, said advanced video security and edge AI will be essential as India expands its industrial and public infrastructure. He stated that the collaboration aims to strengthen visibility, consistency and data-driven decision-making across critical operations.

Platform focuses on on-premises processing and reduced latency

A key feature of the joint solution is on-premises video processing, which keeps sensitive data within the user’s environment. This air-gapped setup is intended to reduce exposure to external networks and add resilience for industrial and public safety use cases.

The Qualcomm Insight Platform integrates advanced edge AI with CP Plus’ camera ecosystem to support low-latency processing, reduced server dependency and real-time alerts. It includes a built-in LLM-based Gen AI assistant that allows users to query events in natural language and interact with time-sensitive footage.

According to the companies, the platform is designed for high-volume operating conditions in India, with a focus on speed, responsiveness and reliability.

Use cases across public, industrial and commercial sectors

The companies note several operational scenarios supported by the platform. Examples include identifying blocked pathways in public spaces, monitoring personal protective equipment compliance at industrial sites, estimating crowd density in large venues and enabling quicker responses during high-risk events.

Beyond safety, the system is intended to support operational efficiency and business intelligence functions. Retailers can analyse footfall, public venues can track visitor flow and enterprises can automate routine audits using features such as Merlin. AI-driven video search and summarisation aim to surface key events quickly and provide context for faster decision-making.

Industry-wide behavioural shift anticipated

The collaboration outlines four expected shifts for adopting organisations: improved protection of people and assets, greater operational consistency, efficiency gains through data, and enhanced decision-making supported by AI. Both companies position the initiative as part of India’s expanding digital infrastructure and its next phase of AI-driven video intelligence.

CP Plus states that the collaboration reflects its focus on supporting AI-based security transformation, where cameras act as intelligent components for safer and more efficient environments.

Commercial availability of the joint solution is expected in the first quarter of 2026.