Crayon Software Opens Third ISV Incubation Centre in Kochi

Crayon Software Experts India (Crayon), a provider of in digital transformation services, has unveiled its third Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Incubation Centre in Kochi.

Advertisment

Located at Co Orbit, Noel Focus Building, Seaport Airport Road, Chittethukara, this new facility spans over 250 square feet and is designed to empower local ISVs and startups to develop groundbreaking cloud-based solutions for the public sector.

The launch event, which brought together industry leaders and key stakeholders, highlighted Crayon’s continued dedication to fostering innovation and collaboration in the Indian technology landscape.

Comments

Advertisment

Vikas Bhonsle, Vice President - ASIA & MEA at Crayon India, expressed his enthusiasm for the new center, stating, "Kochi is fast becoming a nucleus of innovation, and we are excited to contribute to its growth with our third ISV Incubation Centre. This 250+ square feet facility will be a crucial platform for startups and ISVs to transform their ideas into impactful solutions for the different verticals."

The Kochi ISV Incubation Centre will offer participants comprehensive support, including guidance on cloud business strategies, infrastructure migration, SaaS development and advanced cloud technologies like AI and ML. Through this initiative, Crayon aims to streamline the journey from concept to market-ready solutions, enabling ISVs and startups to overcome the challenges they face in the rapidly evolving tech ecosystem.

Abhay Joshi, Director - Product Strategy at Crayon India, emphasised the importance of the centre, noting, "Our mission is to empower startups and ISVs with the resources and expertise they need to succeed. This new facility in Kochi is more than just a physical space - it’s an incubator for ideas that will shape the future of public sector technology. We are committed to providing partners with tailored support to enhance their market reach and profitability. Our dedicated team will assist them in developing effective GTM strategies, ensuring they have the tools and knowledge to navigate the competitive landscape successfully. By fostering a collaborative environment, we aim to drive innovation and growth for all our partners".

Advertisment

Arun Nair, Executive Director at TiE Kerala, who was invited as the Chief Guest at the event, remarked, "Crayon’s establishment of this ISV Incubation Center in Kochi is a significant boost for the city’s tech landscape. This initiative, supported by a well-equipped 250+ square feet facility, will drive the development of innovative solutions that address key challenges in the different sector. I am excited to see the impact this center will have on Kerala’s burgeoning tech scene."

With this launch, Crayon reinforces its commitment to enabling the growth of ISVs and startups through strategic go-to-market initiatives, including webinars, product readiness training, cloud migration support and certification programmes. The Kochi centre is poised to become a hub of innovation, bridging the gap between ISVs and the public sector and fostering a vibrant ecosystem of collaboration and growth. ISVs also gain access to customised GTM initiatives, such as CRT sessions, marketplace listing, secure code framework training and certification. With a focus on addressing the evolving needs of enterprise customers - including solutions in ChatGPT, IoT, custom applications and mobile apps - Crayon is poised to connect ISVs with potential clients, serving as an essential link between them.

Read from Dr Archana Verma

Advertisment

Read more IT News

Read more on Crayon Software