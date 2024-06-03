CrowdStrike and Cloudflare Expand Partnership to Secure Networks

CrowdStrike and Cloudflare have announced an expansion of their strategic partnership, aimed at enhancing security from devices to networks and accelerating the transformation of Security Operations Centers (SOC). The collaboration integrates Cloudflare One's Zero Trust protection and connectivity with CrowdStrike Falcon's AI-native cybersecurity on the CrowdStrike Falcon platform. This integration allows joint channel partners to streamline vendor consolidation and reduce global customer costs and operational complexity.

With adversaries evolving rapidly across increasing threat vectors, organizations are struggling to manage numerous cybersecurity tools and alerts, leading to complex and potentially compromised internal networks. Gartner highlights that the growing arsenal of security tools addressing individual threats in isolation increases the complexity of creating a coherent security strategy.

To address this, the integrated solution leverages channel partnerships to deliver a comprehensive security solution through a single API. This combination of CrowdStrike's cybersecurity and Cloudflare's Zero Trust protection equip SOC teams with the capabilities needed to detect and respond to attacks across networks, devices, endpoints, cloud, identity, data, and applications.

“CrowdStrike revolutionized cybersecurity with a modern, AI-native platform focused on stopping the breach. Our ability to execute this mission and continually innovate across critical areas of enterprise risk is why we’re recognized as cybersecurity’s born in the cloud leader by industry analysts and customers,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike. “The rich dataset from our Falcon platform paired with Cloudflare’s robust Zero Trust capabilities provides unprecedented value for global customers. Together, we are converging two of the most critical pieces of the risk management puzzle that organizations of every size must address in order to combat today’s growing threats.”

“It’s becoming too complex for enterprises to effectively and efficiently manage risk posture with today’s expanding threat landscape. There is a significant need for organizations to enforce holistic and robust protections across their networks as attack vectors are only growing in size and sophistication,” said Grant Bourzikas, Chief Security Officer at Cloudflare. “We have already seen organizations simultaneously adopting both Cloudflare and CrowdStrike; now, this partnership makes it simple for customers to reap the benefits of the industry’s leading cybersecurity providers, to enforce best-of-breed security across organizations.”

The integration of Cloudflare's connectivity cloud and infrastructure network with CrowdStrike's cybersecurity platform allows organizations to gain enhanced visibility into risk signals and effectively prevent breaches.

