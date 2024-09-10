CrowdStrike Appoints Kartik Shahani as VP for India and SAARC

CrowdStrike has announced the appointment of Kartik Shahani as VP for India and SAARC. Shahani will oversee the company’s regional go-to-market strategy, focusing on driving growth and increasing customer adoption of the CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform.

Kartik Shahani brings over 30 years of experience in IT and cybersecurity to his new role. He has a strong background in managing sales operations, growth strategies, capacity planning, and profitability.

Before joining CrowdStrike, Shahani was the MD of India and SAARC at Tenable, where he played a key role in driving the company’s regional expansion. His tenure at Tenable saw successful customer acquisition across major BFSI segments and increased renewal rates. Shahani has also held leadership roles in sales for prominent technology and cybersecurity companies, including Dell EMC, IBM, and McAfee.

Focus on Regional Growth and Cybersecurity Adoption

In his new position, Shahani will focus on strengthening CrowdStrike’s presence in the region, aligning with the company’s global strategy to drive the adoption of advanced cybersecurity solutions.

“We welcome Kartik and look forward to accelerating our growth in India and SAARC with his experience and expertise," said Geoff Swaine, vice president of APJ sales, CrowdStrike. “India and SAARC a crucial markets for CrowdStrike as we continue to expand our global footprint, providing access to incredible talent and a central location to engage with customers from across APJ. With Kartik’s leadership, our team in India will continue to play a key role in delivering the innovation and platform capabilities our customers need to stop breaches.”

“I am thrilled to be joining CrowdStrike to lead the Indian and SAARC business,” said Kartik Shahani, vice president of India and SAARC, CrowdStrike. “I look forward to expanding our regional presence, helping existing and prospective customers leverage the power of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to stop adversaries in their tracks.”

CrowdStrike Expands Regional Operations with New Pune Office

Kartik Shahani joins CrowdStrike during a period of significant investment in the company’s regional operations. Earlier this year, CrowdStrike opened a new 52,000-square-foot office in Pune. The state-of-the-art facility reflects the company's commitment to expanding its presence and capabilities in India and the SAARC region.