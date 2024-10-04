CrowdStrike Expands Marketplace for Integrated Cybersecurity Solutions

CrowdStrike has announced the expansion of its CrowdStrike Marketplace, a platform designed to offer access to a broad range of CrowdStrike-compatible security products. The expansion includes the Marketplace Private Offer program, enabling solution providers to integrate and engage with CrowdStrike Falcon technology. This allows customers to discover, try, and purchase leading cybersecurity solutions, while integrating them with the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform for more comprehensive protection.

Advertisment

Launch and Growth of CrowdStrike Marketplace

Initially launched in Q3 2023, the CrowdStrike Marketplace was developed to help customers optimize their cybersecurity investments by reducing risks associated with isolated security tools and complex infrastructures. Over the past year, the Marketplace has grown to feature more than 260 listings from 140 technology partners, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cloudflare, Cohesity, NVIDIA, Rubrik, and Zscaler. Additionally, solution providers like CDW, GuidePoint Security, Optiv, and World Wide Technology (WWT) have joined the Marketplace Private Offer program, allowing for tailored security solutions that meet the needs of joint customers.

As cyber threats evolve, security operations must keep pace. With increasing complexity in cybersecurity stacks, organizations often face higher operational costs and gaps in protection. The CrowdStrike Marketplace offers global customers a unified platform that provides seamless access to a wide range of security technologies and services. By integrating these solutions, businesses can simplify their security operations, reduce complexity, and enhance overall cybersecurity outcomes.

Advertisment

“The CrowdStrike Marketplace is a powerful catalyst for ecosystem innovation, providing Falcon platform customers with access to cutting-edge technologies that are transforming cybersecurity. Over the last year, the Marketplace has taken flight, aligning our entire ecosystem from ISV to solution providers and resellers around CrowdStrike customers with Falcon-integrated solutions that support our mission to stop breaches,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. “With the addition of top global and national resellers, we’re expanding access to leading ISVs, strengthening the Marketplace’s role in aligning the cybersecurity ecosystem around customer success.”

“Being featured in the CrowdStrike Marketplace Private Offer is a powerful testament to the value and expertise we bring to our shared customers,” said Mark Thornberry SVP, of vendor management at GuidePoint Security. “We are thrilled to leverage CrowdStrike’s Marketplace as a strategic channel to engage both our existing and potential customers, further expanding our market reach to help organizations make informed cybersecurity decisions at the speed of business.”

“The inclusion of Optiv in the CrowdStrike Marketplace Private Offer feature underscores our commitment to helping our clients stay ahead of cyber threats by equipping them with the best technology in the industry,” said Scott Goree, senior vice president of partners, alliances and ecosystems at Optiv. “Together with CrowdStrike, we are streamlining purchasing to help organizations accelerate operations and see faster time-to-value.”

Advertisment

“World Wide Technology’s presence in the CrowdStrike Marketplace is a strategic move that allows us to deliver enhanced value and flexibility to our clients” said Josh Bushman, cloud marketplace & cost management practice manager at WWT. “By partnering through the CrowdStrike Marketplace, we are ensuring that our clients have access to the best-in-class cybersecurity solutions for today’s cyber threats.”