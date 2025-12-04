CrowdStrike gains new AWS pathways

CrowdStrike has introduced new integrations and consumption models in AWS Marketplace, aiming to make deployment and operations simpler for organisations running workloads on AWS. The announcement centres on expanded availability of Falcon Next-Gen SIEM and Falcon Cloud Security, both now supported through a broader pay-as-you-go model and an enhanced onboarding workflow.

Streamlined setup for Falcon Next-Gen SIEM

The updated onboarding experience places a guided setup within AWS Marketplace, providing a single point to connect Falcon Next-Gen SIEM to core AWS security services such as AWS CloudTrail, AWS Security Hub and Amazon GuardDuty. The workflow automatically discovers active data sources and begins ingesting telemetry within minutes.

The approach reduces manual configuration and helps teams combine data from endpoints, Cloud workloads and identities with AWS telemetry for cross-domain detection and response.

Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike, said, “CrowdStrike and AWS are transforming how security is delivered in the Cloud. Together, we’re removing friction so customers can innovate fearlessly, accelerate outcomes and stop breaches faster.”

Pay-as-you-go access for wider adoption

CrowdStrike has added pay-as-you-go pricing for Falcon Next-Gen SIEM and Falcon Cloud Security through AWS Marketplace. Customers can begin protecting workloads quickly, pay only for actual usage and scale with growing environments through AWS’s unified billing system.

The model also positions these customers for potential adoption of the Falcon Flex subscription as their deployment expands.

Matt Yanchyshyn, vice president of marketplace at AWS, said, “AWS Marketplace is the fastest, most efficient way for customers to procure Cloud solutions with unified billing, streamlined purchasing and simplified configuration.” He said the new setup “makes it seamless for customers to connect Falcon Next-Gen SIEM to critical AWS services” and deploy protection faster.

Integrations for real-time operations

CrowdStrike has extended Falcon Next-Gen SIEM capabilities with real-time response mechanisms powered by Amazon EventBridge. Instead of relying on batch processes, detections from AWS Security Hub and Amazon GuardDuty now stream into the Falcon platform instantly. This enables immediate investigation and response.

The company has also added federated search using Amazon Athena, giving customers the ability to query data stored in Amazon S3 without re-ingesting or duplicating it. The feature supports incident investigation, audits and operational insights while aiming to keep data access cost-efficient.

Accenture joins as launch partner

Accenture has been named the inaugural launch partner for Falcon Next-Gen SIEM on AWS. The firm will support organisations in implementing the platform and optimising data integrations across hybrid and multi-Cloud environments.

Rex Thexton, chief technology officer for Accenture’s cybersecurity practice, said, “Clients are looking to modernise their security operations with Cloud-scale visibility, rapid speed and streamlined simplicity.” He said the combined effort enables organisations to unify security data, use AI-driven insights and strengthen detection and response across digital estates.

A push towards simplified cloud security

With these updates, CrowdStrike and AWS aim to reduce friction in the deployment and management of Cloud security tools. The integrations and consumption models are designed to shorten time-to-value, streamline ongoing operations and expand access to consolidated threat detection across AWS environments.

