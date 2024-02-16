CrowdStrike Invests in India Operations to enhance Cybersecurity

CrowdStrike unveiled its office in Pune, India, marking a substantial expansion of its regional footprint. Spanning 52,000 square feet, the new facility nearly doubles the capacity of prior spaces, reaffirming the cybersecurity giant's dedication to safeguarding organizations across India and beyond. This strategic move emphasizes CrowdStrike's commitment to bolstering its presence in the region, empowering businesses with enhanced defense mechanisms against evolving cyber threats. The new office signifies a milestone in CrowdStrike's growth trajectory and its proactive approach to addressing the increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape in India and neighboring areas.

Advertisment

Based in the U.S. and operating worldwide, CrowdStrike stands out as one of the globe's swiftest expanding and inventive security enterprises. Since 2018, the company has channeled investments into India, inaugurating the CrowdStrike Innovation and Development Center in Pune. Serving as a regional nucleus for talent, innovation, and customer relations, the center underpins CrowdStrike's robust market foothold. With the enhanced facility and market outreach, CrowdStrike nurtures the ongoing expansion of its global product, engineering, and business service units. This strategic investment underscores CrowdStrike's commitment to nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and fortifying its position as a frontrunner in the cybersecurity realm.

“India plays a critical role in the growth and development of our global operations and is a leading reason why we established our Innovation and Development center in the heart of Pune. Our footprint here gives us access to incredible talent, and provides a central location to engage with customers from across the region,” said Michael Sentonas, president at CrowdStrike. “Our development team in India has played a pivotal role in delivering the innovation and powerful platform capabilities our customers require to stop breaches. We’ll continue to invest in key regions like India to make the Falcon platform, the gold standard of protection, available to every customer around the world.”

CrowdStrike's expanded Pune office highlights the firm's dedication to global operations investment and the extension of its mission to prevent breaches in organizations worldwide.

CrowdStrike inaugurated a new Asian hub in Singapore, reinforcing its commitment to expanding access and speeding up the adoption of the AI-driven CrowdStrike Falcon XDR platform. The company relentlessly pursues certifications from global governments and industry bodies to broaden its reach. By integrating its market-leading Falcon platform with top-tier incident response services and renowned cyber threat intelligence, CrowdStrike has solidified its position as one of the most trusted names in global cybersecurity. The synergy of these elements has propelled CrowdStrike to the forefront, making it a beacon of trust and innovation in the cybersecurity landscape.