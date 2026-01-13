CrowdStrike Nord Security SMB cybersecurity partnership expands protection

The CrowdStrike Nord Security SMB cybersecurity partnership aims to address growing security challenges faced by small and midsize businesses as cyber threats become more advanced and frequent. The collaboration brings together AI-native threat protection with secure access and credential management to deliver enterprise-grade security in a simplified form.

Small and midsize organisations continue to face budget constraints and limited cybersecurity expertise. According to CrowdStrike’s State of SMB Cybersecurity Survey, only 36% of SMBs are investing in new security tools, while just 11% have adopted AI-powered defences. At the same time, attackers are increasingly targeting smaller organisations with techniques previously reserved for large enterprises.

Combining AI-driven protection with secure access

The partnership integrates CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform with Nord Security’s secure access and credential management solutions. The combined offering is designed to give SMBs access to AI-powered protection, threat intelligence, and rapid response capabilities without the complexity typically associated with enterprise security platforms.

By aligning threat detection with secure network access, the collaboration seeks to reduce exposure across expanding attack surfaces as SMBs adopt more cloud services and distributed work models.

Simplified access to enterprise-grade security

One element of the partnership focuses on simplifying how SMBs purchase and deploy cybersecurity tools. Nord Security will offer Falcon Go, CrowdStrike’s AI-powered solution designed specifically for SMBs, along with Falcon Enterprise through NordLayer.

This approach pairs Falcon’s threat detection and response capabilities with NordLayer’s toggle-ready network security platform, enabling organisations to activate protection more easily and manage security controls from a unified environment.

Expanded offerings through the MSP ecosystem

The CrowdStrike Nord Security SMB cybersecurity partnership also extends into the managed services channel. CrowdStrike, Nord Security, and Pax8 plan to introduce an add-on for Falcon Next-Gen SIEM that combines the Falcon platform’s detection and response capabilities with Nord Security’s secure access and network solutions.

The offering will include a limited period of free access for qualifying customers, supporting adoption among service providers and their SMB clients.

Industry perspective

Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer, CrowdStrike, said the partnership is intended to change how SMBs approach cybersecurity by combining AI-driven protection with simplified deployment and management.

Mantas Ulozas, Chief Business Development Officer, B2B Commercial, Nord Security, said growing businesses face expanding attack surfaces that outpace their ability to secure them. He noted that the collaboration aims to reduce cost and complexity barriers while improving visibility and confidence in defending against modern threats.

Closing the SMB cybersecurity gap

As cyber adversaries increasingly target smaller organisations with sophisticated attacks, the CrowdStrike Nord Security SMB cybersecurity partnership seeks to narrow the gap between enterprise-level protection and SMB accessibility. By combining AI-native security with secure access technologies, the collaboration focuses on making advanced cybersecurity more attainable for businesses with limited resources.