CrowdStrike Sets New Standard with Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR

CrowdStrike has introduced Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR, a solution designed to quickly and accurately stop breaches across the enterprise attack surface. This service is powered by the CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform and advanced cyber expertise, integrating endpoint, identity, and cloud security telemetry with third-party data from Falcon Next-Gen SIEM and AI capabilities. The service supports the efforts of CrowdStrike’s service partners to adopt next-gen SIEM and transform Security Operations Centers (SOCs).

Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR aims to set a new standard for managed detection and response while supporting SOC transformation. It assists service partners in migrating from legacy SIEM systems and managing large volumes of security and IT data for rapid threat detection and response, reducing operational costs and complexity. The service enhances managed security services, offering increased customer value and improved margins for partners.

Key features of Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR include:

Faster detections: The service delivers the fastest mean-time-to-detect (MTTD) in the industry, up to 11 times faster than competitors, as recorded by MITRE.

Accelerated response: The Falcon platform’s workflow automation and AI-powered incident management capabilities enhance analyst operations by 75%, speeding up response times.

Unified visibility: A single agent, single platform architecture integrates native and third-party data with threat intelligence, providing comprehensive visibility across the attack surface.

Full cycle remediation: CrowdStrike analysts perform hands-on remediation to stop breaches at their inception.

This new offering aims to improve threat detection and response capabilities, supporting organizations in maintaining robust cybersecurity defenses.

“We pioneered the MDR category to address the cybersecurity skills gap and protect customers with cutting-edge technology. Our relentless innovation continues to lead the MDR space forward,” said Tom Etheridge, Chief Global Services Officer, at CrowdStrike. “Today, time is the greatest enemy. Security teams need to operate at the speed of the adversary to stop breaches. Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR is the force multiplier that enables partners and customers to stay ahead of modern attacks and secure critical assets.”

“Partnering with CrowdStrike empowers us to protect enterprises with advanced technology and specialized managed security services,” said Simon Convery, Head of Global Partnerships, NETbuilder. “We help our customers navigate SIEM migration and accelerate SOC transformation by leveraging the powerful AI-native Falcon platform and Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR service to enhance security operations and ensure resilient, proactive defenses against evolving cyber threats.”

“We’re excited to partner with CrowdStrike, combining our 24/7 SOC monitoring and Log Ingestion services with Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR’s industry-leading technology and managed detection and response service,” said Kevin Nejad, Founder and CEO at Vijilan Security, LLC. “Together, we deliver enhanced security, providing exceptional value to our joint customers.”

“Together with CrowdStrike, Sekuro is committed to protecting joint customers with the world’s most advanced technology and managed security expertise,” said Noel Allnutt, CEO of Sekuro. “Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR takes our partnership and integration to the next level, delivering lightning-fast threat detection and response, reducing complexity, simplifying security operations, and strengthening our ability to realize our shared objectives.”

“The fuel that feeds the GenAI revolution partially lies in pulling in disparate data sources into a cohesive outcome. In a similar vein, it is noted that being able to readily ingest data from a variety of sources is crucial for companies like CrowdStrike to be able to perform their mission-critical role of finding and stopping real attacks,” said Craig Robinson, IDC Research VP of Security Services. “Pairing the capabilities of Falcon Next-Gen SIEM to be able to properly ingest data regardless of the source, along with an expanding set of AI security use cases that properly correlates this data to detect attacks and speed up response times, is a key next-generation capability for the market to consider utilizing.”



CrowdStrike has introduced Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR, a significant advancement in managed detection and response. This solution combines AI-driven technology with expert human insight, empowering partners to lead in SOC transformation.

The positive reception from service partners and industry experts underscores the transformative impact of this offering. In a landscape where organizations confront escalating cyber threats, Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR promises the speed, precision, and extensive coverage required to safeguard critical assets and outpace adversaries, reshaping cybersecurity practices globally.

