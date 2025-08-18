CrowdStrike unveils Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security for hybrid environments

CrowdStrike has launched Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security, a unified solution designed to protect every identity, human, non-human, and AI agent, across hybrid environments. The new offering is delivered through the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform, without delays or complex integrations.

According to the company, the solution removes blind spots, replaces fragmented controls, and strengthens protection across on-premises, cloud, SaaS, and workloads. It integrates initial access prevention, modern privileged access management (PAM), identity threat detection and response (ITDR), SaaS identity security, and agentic identity protection to stop breaches driven by identity exploitation.

Mike Sentonas, president, CrowdStrike, said, “Organisations need trusted identity security now, not months or years from now. CrowdStrike provides what customers need most in a unified platform: modern identity security by design, without architectural trade-offs and integration debt. Access in today’s enterprise is dynamic and unpredictable, with identities spanning users, machines, and AI agents operating across hybrid environments in real time. The Falcon platform was built to manage this complexity, providing the speed, scale, and precision organisations need to stop modern identity attacks.”

CrowdStrike Identity Security as the attack vector

Identity has become a primary entry point for attackers. Threat actors increasingly target human users, service accounts, SaaS credentials, and now, autonomous AI agents. Each non-human or AI identity carries persistent access to critical systems and data, dramatically increasing the attack surface.

Traditional IAM and legacy PAM tools often fall short in such scenarios, leaving organisations exposed to cross-domain attacks. Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security addresses these gaps with continuous protection across all identity types and attack stages.

Key capabilities of Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security

The solution consolidates four major capabilities:

Initial Access Prevention – Uses endpoint signals, threat intelligence, and AI models to authenticate trusted identities and block unauthorised access attempts in real time.

Modern PAM – Enforces just-in-time access while eliminating standing privileges. Access is adjusted dynamically based on real-time risk.

Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) – Detects and blocks identity-based attacks with cross-domain telemetry and agentic AI, stopping lateral movement and privilege escalation.

SaaS Identity Security – Identifies misconfigurations, risky behaviours, and over-provisioned access across cloud-first applications for both human and non-human identities.

Real-time visibility and enforcement

Delivered through a single lightweight sensor and managed via a single console, Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security enables defenders to achieve real-time visibility, dynamic access enforcement, and autonomous response across domains. CrowdStrike emphasises that organisations can strengthen their security posture immediately without waiting for integrations or working with multiple fragmented tools.

