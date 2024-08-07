CtrlS Acquires Land for Patna Greenfield Edge Datacenter

CtrlS Datacenters has acquired land in Patna for a new data center through the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA), situated in the Pataliputra Industrial Area. The site is located 300 meters from the company's existing Patna DC1 facility.

CtrlS plans to invest around Rs 400 crore in the new data center, which will have a 10MW IT load capacity and accommodate approximately 1,000 racks. This land acquisition aligns with CtrlS Datacenters’ strategy to enhance its presence in Patna, a significant digital hub in eastern India and an economic center of Bihar.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO of CtrlS Datacenters, commented on the acquisition, "We are committed to developing a robust IT ecosystem in Bihar through our future-ready datacenters, serving hyperscalers, enterprises, and startups. We extend our gratitude to the State government for providing a conducive policy environment, an industry-friendly business climate, and attractive incentives for our upcoming project."

Pinnapureddy added, "Together with our ecosystem partners, we will not only bring significant investments to the State but also generate employment opportunities in the region. In response to the market's demonstrated potential, CtrlS Datacenters is establishing this greenfield datacenter in Patna, for which we have now secured the land."

CtrlS Datacenters aims to support the digital transformation of enterprises and hyperscalers by providing reliable and scalable digital infrastructure, along with digital solutions.

CtrlS Datacenters has developed Edge datacenters in Lucknow and Patna. These Edge facilities complement the company's network of 13 datacenters across Mumbai, Noida, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

CtrlS Datacenters plans to build a network of hyper-connected data centers in India and beyond. The company intends to establish over 20 Edge data centers across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in India in the coming years. This expansion is in response to the growing demand for localized Edge data centers.

