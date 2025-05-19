Cyber Astro Founder Satrajit Majumdar passes away

With deep sorrow, CyberMedia informs clients and well-wishers about the demise of Cyber Astro Founder Satrajit Majumdar, who left for his heavenly abode on 17th May 2025. A subsidiary of CyberMedia, Cyber Astro was founded in India in early 1997. It was promoted by Satrajit Majumdar and CyberMedia Chairman Pradeep Gupta.

Satrajit Majumdar was not just the visionary behind the website Cyber Astro, but also a mentor and guiding light whose values shaped everything cyberastro.com stands for. His unwavering dedication, compassion and leadership inspired many and laid the foundation of a trusted brand. We wish legacy continues to guide Cyber Astro in the times to come. The joint vision of the promoters was to be able to provide personalised and serious healing and best astrological services to a global audience through the Internet.

Today the Cyber Astro website has become the best benchmark for all astrology websites with more than 400 thousand registered members in 192 countries across the globe. In 2006 www.cyberastro.com became the world’s first ISO certified Top astrology products and services company.