CyberGymIEC Collaborates edForce for Cybersecurity Training in India

CyberGymIEC, headquartered in Caesarea, Israel, has joined hands with edForce, a Bengaluru-based workforce upskilling accelerator, to deliver advanced cybersecurity training programs in India. This collaboration aims to equip IT professionals with practical, hands-on expertise to address the increasing demand for cybersecurity talent in response to escalating global cyber threats.

Addressing the Cybersecurity Skills Gap

The rapid pace of digital transformation has introduced significant challenges to the cybersecurity landscape. NASSCOM projects that India will create 1 million cybersecurity jobs by 2027, but 30% of these roles may remain unfilled due to a skills gap. Furthermore, global cyberattacks are expected to result in financial losses of $10.5 trillion by 2025, highlighting the critical need for skilled professionals to safeguard digital infrastructure and sensitive data.

Key Features of the Partnership

CyberGymIEC’s Cyber Arena platform offers an immersive, real-world training environment that replicates contemporary cyber threat scenarios. This platform prepares participants to effectively counter sophisticated cyberattacks. Through this partnership, edForce will deliver these state-of-the-art training programs to enterprises, enabling them to build resilient cybersecurity teams and secure their digital operations.

This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of CyberGymIEC and edForce to enhance cybersecurity capabilities and bridge the skills gap in India’s workforce.

Ravi Kaklasaria, co-founder & CEO of edForce, said:

"This partnership with CyberGymIEC redefines how Indian enterprises prepare for and mitigate cybersecurity risks. By combining their global expertise in cybersecurity training with our focus on workforce upskilling, we are equipping businesses with the tools and confidence to tackle the challenges of today’s digital-first world."

Key Benefits of the CyberGymIEC-edForce Collaboration

This partnership provides enterprises in India with:

- Immersive, Practical Training: Hands-on programs designed to effectively address advanced cybersecurity threats.

- Certified Cybersecurity Programs: Tailored courses to meet diverse and evolving security challenges.

- Enhanced Technical Proficiency: Opportunities to strengthen teams' abilities in protecting critical data and systems.

Reportedly, edForce is recognized as an upskilling partner for many organizations, including Infosys, Walmart, Sony, Siemens, and Amazon. By partnering with CyberGymIEC, edForce reinforces its motto of delivering cutting-edge learning solutions. These programs equip professionals and businesses with the skills needed to navigate the complexities of today’s digital landscape.