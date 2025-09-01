CyberMedia editor Sunil Rajguru passes away

CyberMedia today announced with deep sorrow the passing of Sunil Rajguru, Editor of Dataquest and PCQuest, who died at 2:30 pm IST on Monday while undergoing treatment at a hospital. He had been battling cancer for over a year.

He is the first working editor from CyberMedia to pass away, a loss that has left colleagues across the organisation and the wider journalism community deeply saddened.

A seasoned journalist, Rajguru had a long and distinguished career in technology and business media. At CyberMedia, he helmed Dataquest and PCQuest, and had previously worked with the other group publication, Living Digital, as well as the research agency IDC India.

He was known for his editorial insight, his ability to explain complex technology trends, and his active role in moderating panels, conducting video interviews, and leading industry conferences and webinars.

Beyond CyberMedia, Rajguru contributed to the Hindustan Times and the Centre for Science & Environment and wrote columns for Sify and India Today’s DailyO. An alumnus of the Asian College of Journalism, Bangalore, he combined a strong academic grounding with professional versatility.

Colleagues remember him for his editorial acumen as well as his warmth and mentorship. His death is being mourned across the CyberMedia group and the technology journalism community.

Rajguru is survived by his wife, Suma Ramachandran, and their son.