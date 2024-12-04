CyberSec India Expo 2025 to Focus on IT Security

Media Fusion, a tradeshow organizer with operations in Dubai and India, has partnered with Heise Medien to organize the "CyberSec India Expo." The event is scheduled for June 11-12, 2025, in Mumbai.

Focus on Cybersecurity in a Growing Economy

India, recognized as one of the fastest-growing global economies, is witnessing a rising focus on cybersecurity as a critical area for businesses and government organizations. The CyberSec India Expo aims to address these needs, bringing together industry stakeholders to discuss and showcase advancements in IT security.

The two-day event is expected to draw over 5,000 trade visitors and feature more than 150 exhibitors. The exhibition and conference will focus on key topics in cybersecurity and IT infrastructure.

Key Objectives

- Facilitate collaboration among cybersecurity professionals, policymakers, and solution providers.

- Provide a platform for launching and demonstrating advanced IT security technologies.

- Offer insights through conferences and panel discussions with industry experts.

Importance for APAC and India

As cyber threats grow globally, events like CyberSec India Expo aim to position India as a critical hub for cybersecurity innovation in the Asia-Pacific region. This platform is expected to support businesses and government agencies in strengthening their digital security frameworks.

The organizers invite industry professionals and stakeholders to participate in the event to explore emerging trends and solutions in cybersecurity.

"With secIT by Heise, we have established an extremely successful and steadily growing conference exhibition in the GSA region. We will bring our experience and connections with IT security providers and IT security professionals to the partnership with Media Fusion," explains Jörg Mühle, Member of the Management Board, Heise Median. The focus will be on supporting exhibitor acquisition and targeted communication with potential participants."

Taher Patrawala, Managing Director at Media Fusion LLC, adds, “India’s growth in technology and digital transformation is truly remarkable. The cybersecurity market is a prime example—it has grown from $1.98 billion in 2019 to $6 billion in 2023, with a phenomenal CAGR of over 30%. Reports (Data Security Council of India) suggest that by 2028, India is projected to contribute 5% of the global cybersecurity market, cementing its role as a key player on the global stage. For us at Media Fusion, expanding to Mumbai in 2023 was a natural step and the partnership with Heise Medien has only gone on to strengthen our presence here.”

Forcepoint Joins CyberSec India Expo 2025 as Gold Sponsor

Early Industry Support for CyberSec India Expo



Forcepoint has confirmed its participation as the Gold Sponsor for the CyberSec India Expo 2025. This early commitment underscores the growing industry interest in the event, which aims to serve as a key platform for IT security in India and the Asia-Pacific region.

Interest from Indian and International Companies

Several Indian and international companies have expressed interest in participating in the expo. This early engagement indicates the event's relevance and significance within the cybersecurity community.

The CyberSec India Expo 2025, scheduled for June 11-12 in Mumbai, aims to bring together key stakeholders to address emerging cybersecurity challenges and solutions.

